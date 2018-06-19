Yarball Tabbed as New VP of Ticket Sales

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have hired Andrew Yarnall as their new Vice President of Ticket Sales.

Yarnall, 28, has spent the last two seasons as the Director of Ticket Sales and Service for the Salem Red Sox, an Advanced-A club in the Carolina League. During his time with Salem, he and the staff set franchise records in ticket sales revenues in back-to-back seasons. During his tenure, the Salem Red Sox also set a single-game attendance record and also saw dramatic increases in season ticket sales, increasing them to an all-time high for a franchise that dates back to the 1955 season.

"Needless to say, I'm excited to join the front office staff with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre," Yarnall said. "The RailRiders have such a strong base to build on, with a solid staff and great fan following as a Yankees affiliate. I look forward to getting involved with the cultivation of a successful sales staff, finding out what motivates both the fans and staff with the greater goal of driving forward. I see so much potential there and can't wait to get started."

Prior to his time with Salem, Yarnall spent nearly three years with the Manchester Monarchs in the American Hockey League, beginning in 2012 as a Group Sales Account Executive and working his way through the organization ranks to Director of Group Sales in 2015.

"We are thrilled to add Andrew to this front office," said Josh Olerud, the RailRiders Team President and General Manager. "Andrew's experience in group and season ticket sales will help revitalize our front office moving forward. Under Andrew's leadership, I believe our great core can reach record-setting heights."

"I certainly owe a debt of gratitude and thanks to the Salem Red Sox," Yarnall added. "I can't thank the executive team at Fenway Sports or General Manager Ryan Shelton enough. I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Salem and the lessons learned there were invaluable in creating this next opportunity. I'll certainly miss them, but feel privileged to have been able to learn and succeed there."

