Durham Bulls Game Notes - Tuesday, June 19, 2018
June 19, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
Durham Bulls (37-30) at Louisville Bats (25-40)
LHP Kyle Bird (0-0, 4.35) vs. RHP Robert Stephenson (5-5, 3.80)
The Durham Bulls (37-30) face the Louisville Bats (25-40) in the opener of a three-game series at Louisville Slugger Field from Louisville, KY. LHP Kyle Bird (0-0, 4.35) is scheduled to start against Robert Stephenson (5-5, 3.80) with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.
Durham dropped the homestand finale against the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday 4-2. The Bulls hold a 0.5 game lead on Norfolk (36-30) in the South Division. The Bats are fourth in the West Division, sitting 13.5 games back of first place Toledo (40-28).
