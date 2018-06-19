Durham Bulls Game Notes - Tuesday, June 19, 2018

June 19, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





Durham Bulls (37-30) at Louisville Bats (25-40)

LHP Kyle Bird (0-0, 4.35) vs. RHP Robert Stephenson (5-5, 3.80)

The Durham Bulls (37-30) face the Louisville Bats (25-40) in the opener of a three-game series at Louisville Slugger Field from Louisville, KY. LHP Kyle Bird (0-0, 4.35) is scheduled to start against Robert Stephenson (5-5, 3.80) with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

Durham dropped the homestand finale against the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday 4-2. The Bulls hold a 0.5 game lead on Norfolk (36-30) in the South Division. The Bats are fourth in the West Division, sitting 13.5 games back of first place Toledo (40-28).

