SWB RailRiders Game Notes

LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (40-29) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (33-35)

RHP Enyel De Los Santos (7-3, 1.47) vs. RHP Chance Adams (2-2, 4.96)

| Game No. 69 | Tuesday June 19, 2018 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA |

| First Pitch 7:05 p.m. | Pregame Show 6:35 p.m. |

LAST TIME OUT: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders held a 2-1 lead with two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning, but a three-run homer by Matt Reynolds off Brady Lail proved to be the difference as the Syracuse Chiefs staved off a series sweep by the RailRiders with a 4-2 win in the series finale Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium.

Neither team cracked the opposition's starter over the first three innings before the Chiefs struck for the game's first run. In the bottom of the fourth, Jose Marmolejos hit a solo home run off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Nestor Cortes deep over the wall in right-centerfield. Following the blast, Syracuse loaded the bases in the inning, but the southpaw induced a flyout and a groundout to close the inning, 1-0.

The game remained 1-0 into the 6th inning when the RailRiders jumped ahead with a string of doubles. Tyler Wade grounded out to begin the inning, but then Brandon Drury lasered a double off the wall in right field to set the table. Following a Ryan McBroom strikeout, Billy McKinney doubled home Drury to tie the game, 1-1. At that point, Syracuse dipped into its bullpen to replace starting pitcher Tommy Milone (5.2 IP, 5 H, 2R/2ER, BB, 9 K) and summoned Chris Smith from the bullpen. Tyler Austin- in his first game with the RailRiders this season- rocketed a double off the wall in left field to score McKinney and give SWB a 2-1 lead.

That would be the last lead the RailRiders would hold in the game, as Reynolds delivered his go-ahead homer just an inning later off of Lail to push the Chiefs ahead for good. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre put the tying run on base with one out in the 9th inning with runners on the corners, but a strikeout and a groundout off Syracuse closer, Jimmy Cordero, ended the threat.

Wilkin Castillo had the best game of his season with SWB. In his first seven games this year with the RailRiders, Castillo had been 4-for-24 (.167 AVG) with a pair of doubles. Castillo notched a 4-for-4 game Sunday with two doubles, just the sixth 4+-hit performance by a RailRider this season, and his season batting average climbs to .286.

GETTING CLOSER: Sunday marked Game No. 68 of the season for SWB and it was the first time they had been as high as 3rd place in the division since Game No. 26, May 3 vs. Pawtucket. Heading into that ballgame they were in T-3rd place and 2.0 games behind the division-leading Lehigh Valley IronPigs. They are currently 6.5 games out of first place and alone in 3rd place in the division entering Tuesday's series-opener against the IronPigs.

BRUSHED ASIDE: The RailRiders were looking to cap off a four-game sweep for the first time this season as they took on the Syracuse Chiefs, ultimately losing 4-2. For the second straight series SWB had taken the first three games from its opponent -- doing so earlier in the week against the Rochester Red Wings before dropping the series finale 4-3. The RailRiders were also going for a fourth straight win, which they have not done at any point this season -- last having won 4+ games in a row at any point was August 4-9 last season which was a 6-game win streak. The last time Scranton/Wilkes-Barre swept a four-game series was July 13-16, 2017 @ Buffalo, the first series after the All-Star Break.

SPEAKING OF SWEEP: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders woke up bright and early May 17 and completed their lone sweep of the season Thursday against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The last sweep by the RailRiders before that was completed 8/7/2017 - 8/9/2017 @ Gwinnett over the G-Braves, 61 games ago. It had also been a long time since the RailRiders swept a 3- or 4-game series against Lehigh Valley, dating back to the first four games of the 2009 season, 4/9 - 4/12.

McBROOM WITH LITTLE McROOM TO IMPROVE: It has been quite the week for RailRiders INF/OF Ryan McBroom. He set the SWB season-high with 5H in Friday's 14-2 win. It was actually the third career game for McBroom with 5+ hits, both of which came in 2015 with the Lansing Lugnuts when he was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays organization -- including a 6-for-6 night 7/12/15 @ Dayton. McBroom fell just shy in his bid to be the International League Player of the Week:15-for-34 (.441 AVG) with 5 R, 3 2B, 2 HR and 13 RBI. He lost the award to teammade INF Brandon Drury who put up impressive numbers last week as well: 16-for-34 (.471 AVG) with 11 R, 4 2B, 3B, HR, 11 RBI, 2 BB (.514 OBP).

