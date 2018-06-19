Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (36-31) vs. Norfolk Tides (36-30)

The Tribe open up a six-game homestand against IL South opponents tonight, beginning with Norfolk. Indy has won three straight series against the Tides, including a three-game set in Norfolk earlier this season.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Game #68 / Home #34: Indianapolis Indians (36-31) vs. Norfolk Tides (36-30)

Probables: RHP Clay Holmes (5-3, 3.66) vs. RHP Yefry Ramirez (3-4, 4.33)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

From the Notes

ABOUT SUNDAY: The Indians avoided being swept in Columbus with a 6-3 victory at Huntington Park on Father's Day. The win was Indy's third straight on Father's Day and seventh in the last nine overall. They are 13-8 on Father's Day since 1996. Jose Osuna slugged a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fourth inning to carry the Indians to victory, pulling them back within 3.5 games of Toledo for first place in the IL West Division. He finished with a season-high four RBI behind his 3-for-5 performance. Brandon Waddell earned the win with two shutout frames in relief of starter J.T. Brubaker who lasted three frames, allowing three runs -- two earned. Damien Magnifico also worked two scoreless before Bo Schultz recorded the final six outs for his second save in the last week. Jung Ho Kang chipped in two hits and two runs scored.

CATCHERS CRUSHING: Indy's top two catchers, Jacob Stallings and Ryan Lavarnway, are both riding hot bats. Stallings is on a ninegame hitting streak upon his return from Pittsburgh. During the stretch, the 28-year-old is batting .371 (13-for-35) with one home run, three doubles, four RBI and seven runs scored. He has scored all seven of those runs over his last four games. Lavarnway is red-hot at the dish, as well, riding a season-high eight-game hitting streak into tonight's contest. He owns a tremendous .922 OPS through 26 games and is batting .306 (26-for-85) with three homers, one triple, six doubles and 11 RBI on the season. He is batting .444 (12-for27) with all three of his home runs this season, one double, six RBI and four runs scored during his hitting streak. He has also reached base safely in 19 of his last 20 games.

STEM THE TIDES: Indianapolis took two out of three games in Norfolk from May 15-17, earning 10-8 and 6-0 victories in the opener and finale of the series. Indy lost the middle game of that series in walk-off fashion, 4-3, after Jordan Luplow had tied the game in the top of the ninth with a three-run homer. The Indians are 8-2 in their last 10 against the Tides and have outscored them 52-36 in that stretch.

HOLMES' JUNE, RIGHT AT HOME: Clay Holmes continued his recent trend of success with another five innings of one-run ball last Wednesday against Toledo. His outing was cut short due to a 55-minute rain delay, but he still earned the win thanks to Indy's bullpen consistency. Over his last three starts he has three wins, a 0.50 ERA (1 ER/18.0 IP) and 20 strikeouts. Holmes has also dominated at Victory Field in his career, going 9-5 with a 2.83 ERA (33 ER/105.0 IP) in 22 games (21 starts).

WALK THIS WAY: The Tribe offense worked eight walks against Clippers pitching on Sunday, tying their season high as a team originally set on May 26 at Charlotte. The Indians also won that game over the Knights, 6-2. Indy's season high for walks in a game in 2017 was 13, coming on July 6 in its 21-1 victory over the Clippers at Huntington Park.

COMING OFF AN OFF DAY: The Indians, along with the rest of the International League, enjoyed their fifth built-in off day of the 2018 season yesterday. The Tribe are 4-0 on days immediately following those scheduled off days, averaging 9.0 runs (36) and 13.0 hits per game (52). They are batting .342 (52-for-152) with 14 doubles, three home runs and six stolen bases in eight attempts on those dates. The pitching staff has held their own following off days as well, posting a 3.50 ERA (14 ER/36.0 IP) with 16 walks and 36 punchouts. Indy won on April 20 vs. Charlotte (4-1), April 27 at Columbus (17-5), May 15 at Norfolk (10-8) and June 5 at Rochester (5-0).

NEWMAN BACK TO NORMAL: After a brief 0-for-10 skid spanning three games from June 10-12, Kevin Newman has hit safely in five straight, going 8-for-21 (.381) to raise his average from .297 to .304. He currently ranks first in the IL with 38 runs scored, third in hits (73), sixth in average and tied for first in stolen bases (14). He has been a better hitter when behind in the count this season, owning a .333 average (29-for-87) in those situations, compared to a .246 clip (15-for-61) when ahead in the count.

BULLDOGS > TAR HEELS: The 2018 College World Series continued play today with three games, the opener pitting Mississippi State against North Carolina on the winner's side of the bracket. The Bulldogs trounced the Tar Heels 12-2, much to the pleasure of current Indians utiltyman Adam Frazier who reached the CWS Championship Series in 2013 with MSU. Catcher Jacob Stallings reached the CWS with North Carolina in both 2009 and 2011 but never played in the finals.

BY THE NUMBERS - 27: After tallying just one double and one triple through the entire month of April, Jordan Luplow has been an extra-base machine for the Tribe since May 1. Luplow has piled up 27 extra-base hits since that date, tied with Gwinnett's Danny Santana for the most in Triple-A and the third-highest mark in all of Minor League Baseball. He is tied for second in the league with 29 extra-base hits this season.

