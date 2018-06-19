Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Pawtucket DH (4:35 p.m.)

June 19, 2018 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





Buffalo Bisons (33-29, 2nd (-3.5), North) vs. Pawtucket Red Sox (32-35, 4th (-7.0), North)

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 (4:35 p.m.) - McCoy Stadium

Game 1: LHP Ryan Borucki (5-5, 3.60) vs. LHP Jalen Beeks (4-3, 2.42)

Game 2: RHP Murphy Smith (0-2, 5.75) vs. RHP Fernando Rodriguez Jr. (2-1, 5.31)

Today's Game

This evening, the Buffalo Bisons take on the Pawtucket Red Sox in the first two games of a four-game series that spans three days. The doubleheader consists of a game that was postponed on May 15 due to rain. Following this series in Rhode Island, the Herd will return to Coca-Cola Field to host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs the 22-25 and PawSox the 26-28 as well.

Last Game: BUF 3, ROC 2

RHP Taylor Guerrieri tossed five innings in the no-decision on Sunday. The righty gave up two runs, one earned, on four hits and five walks while striking out four. It was Guerrieri's sixth no-decision in seven starts, and in those games the team has gone 6-1. OF Dwight Smith Jr. and DH Steve Pearce each had two hits on the day while OF Anthony Alford hit a home run in the second inning.

Pawtucket (4-4)

The Bisons and Red Sox will play a total of 20 times this season. Buffalo last played Pawtucket May 14-16 in a rain shortened two game series at McCoy Stadium. The two teams each won a game, keeping the season series tied at four. C Danny Jansen has gone 13-28 (.464) with six extra-base hits and also has a .559OBP in the eight games against the PawSox this season.

Today's Game 1 Starter: LHP Ryan Borucki

LHP Ryan Borucki will head to the mound for the thirteenth time this season. The southpaw tossed seven innings in the no-decision on June 13th against Lehigh Valley. He has now gone seven innings three times this season for the Herd, going 2-0 in those three starts.

Today's Game 2 Starter: RHP Murphy Smith

RHP Murphy Smith will come out of the bullpen to make the start for the second time this season. The righty threw his longest outing of the season in his last start on June 14th against Rochester. He surrendered all three Rochester runs in the losing effort.

Anthony Alford

OF Anthony Alford went 1-4 on Sunday, hitting a towering home run off Rochester starter RHP Aaron Slegers in the second inning. This was Alford's first home run of the 2018 season, which includes his time spent with Toronto. Along with this being his first home run for the Bisons in 2018, the long ball was also his first ever Triple-A home run.

Bisons Bullpen

RHPs Rhiner Cruz, Jake Petricka, and Justin Shafer combined to throw four shutout innings to secure the victory on Sunday. The righties yielded just two base hits while striking out seven. Shafer picked up his team-leading fifth save of the season in just his eleventh appearance in a Bisons' uniform.

Steve Pearce

OF Steve Pearce continued to look strong in his rehab stint with the Bisons. The designated-hitter went 2-2 adding a walk in his last plate appearance of the day. Pearce is now batting .600 (3-5) with two walks in two games.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (33-38) had a scheduled off day on Monday after a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals. The Jays homered four times in the 8-6 victory with two coming off the bat of OF Randal Grichuk. The Jays will wrap up their home stand at Rogers Centre for a two-game series against the Atlanta Braves before heading out west to face the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and Houston Astros. LHP Jaime Garcia will start the opener tonight (7:07p.m.).

International League Stories from June 19, 2018

