Scott Norwood Appearance Postponed Until Thursday
June 19, 2018 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's appearance with former Buffalo Bills kicker Scott Norwood has been postponed due to his flight being canceled. The appearance has been rescheduled for this Thursday, June 21.
Norwood will begin signing when the gates open at 6 p.m. until 6:40 p.m. and again from 7:05-8 p.m.
