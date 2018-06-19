Iron Rail Rivalry Series Slated for Next Week

June 19, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are kicking off another four-game homestand with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders June 25-28. Throughout the week we will be celebrating Little League Night, Soccer Night, Ladies Night, and #LVWantsLeBron Night.

Monday is Little League Night at Coca-Cola Park presented by Giant. Special guest Mo'ne Davis will lead a pre-game parade around the warning track for all little league groups in attendance. Davis was a pitcher for the Taney Dragons in the 2014 Little League World Series and was the first girl to win and pitch a shutout game in LLWS history.

Monday is also a TD Bank Dog Day at Coca-Cola Park so bring your pets and enjoy $1 Berks hot dogs the entire game.

Tuesday we are kicking things off with a bacon scarf giveaway for 1,500 fans 17 and under. We will also be celebrating Soccer Night and Lucky Ticket Tuesday presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Wednesday is another Ladies Night at Coca-Cola Park sponsored by Sleepy Cat Urban Winery and Bear Creek Resort. We will also be giving away bacon backpacks to 1,500 fans 17 and under presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network.

The homestand concludes with the culmination of months of recruiting. #LVWantsLeBron Night arrives Thursday, June 28, as the IronPigs make their final pitch to the NBA superstar. There will be #LVWantsLeBron cutouts given to 1,500 adults and #LVWantsLeBron headbands for 1,500 children (18 and under), as well as an extended happy hour with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Here is the full lineup of promotions for the upcoming homestand. Click on a game date/time to get tickets.

6/25 (7:05 p.m.): Little League Night | TD Bank Dog Day | $1 Berks Hot Dogs

6/26 (7:05 p.m.): Bacon scarf giveaway for 1,500 kids 17 and under | Soccer Night | Lucky Ticket Tuesday presented by Pennsylvania Lottery

6/27 (7:05 p.m.): Bacon backpack giveaway for 1,500 kids 17 and under presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network | Ladies Night presented by Sleepy Cat Urban Winery and Bear Creek Resort

6/28 (7:05 p.m.): #LVWantsLeBron Night | Extended pre-game happy hour featuring $1 Berks hot dogs and $2 domestic drafts from 5-7 p.m. | Head-on-a-stick giveaway for 1,500 adults 18 and older presented by Yuengling | Headband giveaway for 1,500 kids 17 and under presented by Yuengling

