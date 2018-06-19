LHV Game Notes

June 19, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The first-place IronPigs (40-29) embark on a six-game, North Division road trip with the opener of a three-game series against the Scranton/WB RailRiders (33-35) at PNC Field... With a 3-2 victory over Pawtucket on Sunday, the Pigs took the four-game series with the Paw Sox, 3-1, and finished 5-3 on the eight-game homestand. The Pigs have now posted an 11-4 record over their last 15 contests to set a new high-water mark of 11 games above .500. After starting the season 8-10, Lehigh Valley is 32-19 since April 27... The RailRiders -- the Yankees' top affiliate -- suffered a 4-2 defeat on Sunday in Syracuse to fall short of a four-game sweep of the Chiefs. After reaching a low-water mark at 26-32 on June 7, the Riders have responded by winning seven of their last 10 affairs... The Pigs have gone just 1-5 in Moosic this season, having been swept in the last three-gamer from May 15-17.

RHP Enyel De Los Santos (7-3, 1.47) will start for LHV against RHP Chance Adams (2-2, 4.96).

First-Pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

