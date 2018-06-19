Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: June 19-24

June 19, 2018 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS JUNE 19 - JUNE 24

Tuesday, June 19 - Louisville Bats vs. Durham Bulls - 7:00 p.m. (Gates 6:00 p.m.)

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your dog to Louisville Slugger Field! Tickets are $10 total ($3 for dogs; $7 for owners)... $3 dog admission will go to Kentucky Humane Society.

Peanut Allergy Awareness Night, sponsored by AUVI-Q.

$1 Menu Night: $1 hot dogs, Pepsi products, Uncle Ray's Chips and popcorn.

Baseball Bingo

WLKY TV Night

Expired Season Ticket Holder Redemption Night: Season ticket holders can either exchange their 2018 expired season tickets at the box office or can log in and exchange them online. Limit ten (10) tickets per game. Ticket upgrades available.

Wednesday, June 20 - Louisville Bats vs. Durham Bulls - 12:00 p.m. (Gates 11:00 a.m.)

Summer Camp Day

Thursday, June 21 - Louisville Bats vs. Durham Bulls - 7:00 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)

Kentucky Lottery Night: Handing out 500 seat cushions at the gates

Thirsty Thursday: $2 16 oz. Bud & Bud Light from 5:30 - 8:30 throughout Louisville Slugger Field.

Live Music by Brother Smith from 5:30-6:20 on the Overlook Patio Deck

City Barbecue Sampling on the Witherspoon Plaza

Friday, June 22 - Louisville Bats vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:00 p.m. (Gates 6:00 p.m.)

Buddy Bat Garden Gnome for Season Ticket Holders (2,000 given out to Season Ticket Holders).

Southern Indiana Night sponsored by Lucas Oil

Friday Night Craft Beer Special: featuring 5 different craft beers at the Left Field concourse beer trailer.

Friday Night Drain the Keg Craft Promotion: 16 oz. craft beer for $5 until the first keg is emptied that evening.

POSTGAME FIREWORKS sponsored by Lucas Oil

Saturday, June 23 - Louisville Bats vs. Norfolk Tides - 6:30 p.m. (Gates 5:00 p.m.)

MARVEL NIGHT sponsored by Texas Roadhouse

Captain America Night - Bobblehead Giveaway (first 1,500 fans), Meet and greet opportunity from 6:45-8:15 in Hall of Fame Pavilion, team will wear special Captain America jerseys.

Party at the Park: 16 oz. domestic and import drafts from Anheuser Busch for only $5.

Live Music by the Uncommon Houseflies from 5:15-6:05.

Sunday, June 24 - Louisville Bats vs. Norfolk Tides - 6:00 p.m. (Gates 5:00 p.m.)

Mini-Bat Giveaway presented by Louisville Slugger (First 1,000 children 12 and under)

GE Appliances Night

Breathless MiLB Promotion Night

Kids Eat FREE Day

Inflatable KidsZone

Postgame Kids Run The Bases

