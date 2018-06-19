Mud Hens Weekly

June 19, 2018 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





Overall Record: 40-28, 1st IL West

Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

June 11 at Indianapolis (4-0 Win)

June 12 at Indianapolis (5-2 Loss)

June 13 at Indianapolis (3-2 Loss)

June 14 at Indianapolis (7-3 Loss)

June 15 vs. Louisville (5-2 Loss)

June 16 vs. Louisville (7-4 Win)

June 17 vs. Louisville (8-3 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

June 19 at Gwinnett at 7:05 p.m. (6:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

June 20 at Gwinnett at 7:05 p.m. (6:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

June 21 at Gwinnett at 12:05 p.m. (11:50 a.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

June 22 at Charlotte at 7:04 p.m. (6:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

June 23 at Charlotte at 7:04 p.m. (6:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

June 24 at Charlotte at 2:05 p.m. (1:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

Hens Notes

Week recap: Toledo started the week strong with a 4-0 win at Indianapolis when Jacob Turner, Phillippe Aumont, Victor Alcantara, Zac Houston and Johnny Barbato combined for a three-hit shutout of the Indians. After dropping a season high four straight games, the Hens offense roared to life Saturday night at Fifth Third Field with homers from Edwin Espinal and Jarrod Saltalamacchia plus triples from Mikie Mahtook and Christin Stewart in a 7-4 win. Toledo finished the week with a 2-5 record.

All power: Toledo currently has 64 home runs on the season, which is third most in the International League. Only Lehigh Valley (69) and Scranton (68) have posted more long balls than the Hens. No team has driven in more runs than the Hens with 291 RBIs on the season.

Hits, hits and more hits: Dawel Lugo has been scorching at the plate with at least a hit in eight straight games. His 75 hits on the season is the second most of any player in the IL (Rusney Castillo of Pawtucket has 80) and his reached .288 for the season. The 23-year-old has picked up the most at bats of any player this year with 260.

Back to back sellouts: During its three-game weekend home series, the Mud Hens posted two standing room only crowds with 9,012 on Friday night and 10,800 on Saturday. Those give the Mud Hens nine sellouts for the season and they are averaging 6,347 per game this year.

On the road for the week ahead: The Hens hit the road for six games this week starting on Tuesday. Toledo took two of the three games played against the Stripers when they faced each other in Toledo May 18-20. Starting Friday night, the Hens will battle the Charlotte Knights in North Carolina for a three game weekend series. Toledo swept Charlotte in Ohio back in May with all three games ending in similar 3-2 scores.

Hens return home: Your first place Hens return home on June 25 for nine straight games leading up to the Fourth of July with some of the biggest promos of the year planned.

These games are RED HOT! Limited tickets remain.

JUNE 29

Hens and Hounds

Bark by popular demand, the second Hens and Hounds night of the season, presented by The Blade. Doggie tickets are $8 each with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Toledo Area Humane Society. More than 300 dogs cheered on the Hens at the first Hens and Hounds night.

Youth Replica Jersey Giveaway

The first 1500 kids (13 and under) will receive a Mud Hens Youth Replica Jersey, courtesy of CollegeAdvantage.

July 3

Rock 'N' Blast

Nothing says Fourth of July like BBQ, baseball and FIREWORKS! Start your Independence Day celebration with Rock 'N' Blast at Fifth Third Field on July 3. It kicks off with a pregame Backyard BBQ in the Home Run Terrace. Then after the game the Mud Hens' largest fireworks show of the season will light up the sky! The 20-minute show, synced to music, has fireworks shooting off from multiple locations around the park. Simply spectacular.

July 19

Jeep Fest Night

We're shifting into FUN gear when the Hens celebrate this iconic Toledo brand. Various styles of Jeeps will be on display along St. Clair Street and in the ballpark there will be Jeep-themed promotions happening throughout the game.

Beach Towel Giveaway

What better way to to celebrate summer than with a beach towel giveaway presented by Great Clips. The first 1500 fans through the gate will receive this specially-designed towel.

July 21

Eggs & Bacon Night

It's the 'eggs and bacon battle' at the plate when the Hens and Iron Pigs team up for Eggs and Bacon Night presented by Ohio Egg Farmers. Toledo will wear egg-themed jerseys when they take the field. The night is sure to sizzle with fun.

Great Clips Charity Cut

Make an appointment with the Hens to get a FREE haircut during the game from Great Clips. Donations are welcome and will benefit local charities.

August 3

Superhero Night

It's a bird. It's a plane. It's Superhero Night! Come dressed in your favorite Superhero costume and get ready to BAM! ZAP! ZOOM! Treat your little crime-fighter to the Superhero Package which includes a game ticket, fast-pass at the photo station and a special gift! Packages are limited to the first 200 Superheroes. The team will take the field wearing one-of-a-kind Superhero-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game.

