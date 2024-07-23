Y'alls Split Double-Header

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (27-34), presented by Towne Properties, broke even with the Evansville Otters (24-38) in Tuesday night's double-header falling 5-1 in the first game and winning 6-4 in the latter.

The double feature saw two pro debuts for Florence in game one starter Evan Webster and game two center fielder Dalton Davis. Webster finished with a line of 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 K, and 0 BB. Davis came up with an 0-for-1 line walking once and reaching on a hit by pitch.

Reliever Alex Wagner struggled through the last two frames of the first contest surrendering three runs on seven hits, but he K'd three batters. Game two starter Dante Chirico went 4.2 IP with eight hits, four runs, and three strikeouts. Left-hander Kent Klyman relieved him with 1.1 IP of one-hit shutout baseball, and righty Cam Pferrer shut the door with a hitless final inning for his third save of the season.

Shortstop Ed Johnson made it nearly impossible to retire him reaching base five times in eight plate appearances on the evening, finishing with a 3-for-6 batting line and stealing three bases. Designated hitter Craig Massey never returned to the dugout empty-handed in game two nabbing a hit in his only at-bat and reaching on a trio of walks. Left fielder Stephen Hrustich nabbed RBI singles twice in his 2-for-3 night. Catcher Sergio Gutierrez went yard in the second game in a 1-for-2 showing with 1 RBI and a walk. In the first game, Gutierrez worked an additional pair of bases on balls, one of which came after 10 pitches.

This is only the halfway point in the four-game setup between Florence and Evansville. The Y'alls and Otters rematch bright and early at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday morning, ensuring that any nocturnal fans can watch the Frontier League on their schedule. This is the beginning of a 10-game Y'alls homestand including bouts with the Otters, Sussex County Miners, and Lake Erie Crushers.

