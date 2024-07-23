Boomers and ThunderBolts Suspended Following Four Innings

July 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers and Windy City ThunderBolts were suspended due to rain after four innings of play on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series with Windy City leading 4-2. The contest will be resumed on Thursday night at 4:30pm and played to a conclusion before being followed by a seven-inning contest.

The Boomers scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Christian Fedko doubled home Ty Crittenberger with the game's first run and later scored on an error. The lead was short lived as Windy City scored four runs in the bottom of the inning, taking the lead on a three-run homer off the bat of Kingston Liniak with two outs. Jackson Hickert allowed four runs in four innings but had not surrendered a run after the first while striking out seven.

The Boomers (33-26) will continue the split series on Wednesday morning at 11:00am with a Day Camp Day at Wintrust Field. RHP Cristian Lopez is slated to make his first professional start while Windy City sends LHP Michael Barker to the hill. Just 15 home dates remain on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.