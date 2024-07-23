Tri-City Pulls Away with Extra-Inning Walk-off Win

July 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (33-28) collected their fourth walk-off win of the year, and defeated the Trois-Rivi è res Aigles (33-27) 3-2 in 10 innings on Tuesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Trois-Rivi è res opened the scoring in the third. Dalton Combs homered off Jhon Vargas to give the Aigles a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City responded in the fifth. Braeden Allemann walked Ryan Cash. Chris Burgess doubled, and Cash went to third. Tyson Gingerich came through with a two-run single to put the ValleyCats on top, 2-1.

Trois-Rivi è res tied the game in the ninth. Thomas Green singled off Zeke Wood, and moved to second on a sac bunt from LP Pelletier. Combs singled in a run to make it a 2-2 affair.

Vargas received a no-decision. He pitched six frames, yielding one run on six hits, walking four, and striking out seven.

Allemann was also handed a no-decision. He worked six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking four, and striking out four.

Gingerich was the free runner on second base in the 10 th. Jaxon Hallmark delivered an RBI single against Hernando Mejia to provide the ValleyCats with a 3-2 walk-off victory.

Wood (4-1) earned the win. He tossed two frames, giving up a run on two hits, and struck out three.

Mejia (1-2) received the loss. He threw 0.1 innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit.

Tri-City will go for the series win over Trois-Rivi è res on Wednesday, July 24 th. First pitch is scheduled for 11 AM.

FINAL (10) | TRI-CITY 3 | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 2

W: Zeke Wood (4-1)

L: Hernando Mejia (1-2)

Time of Game: 2:46

Attendance: 2,203

