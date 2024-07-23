Boulders Game Tonight Postponed
July 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
New York Boulders News Release
Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders' series opener this evening vs. the Ottawa Titans has, unfortunately, been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up tomorrow (Wednesday, July 24) night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm EDT.
The teams will now begin their three-game series with an 11:05am Wednesday start on Camp Day, with the finale also a Camp Day 11:05am first pitch.
All three games in the series are scheduled for nine innings.
Any "Pack the Park" vouchers and tickets will be honored for the Wednesday evening game, and Boulders alum Stephen Cardullo's autograph/photograph session on the Clover Stadium concourse has also been rescheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday) night.
