Grizzlies Suspended in Joliet
July 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Gateway Grizzlies News Release
Joliet, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies and Joliet Slammers played on Tuesday night to a 0-0 tie into the bottom of the fourth inning before rains came to Slammers Stadium and suspended the remainder of the game.
The contest will be resumed tomorrow, July 24, at 5:00 p.m. CT, with the Slammers having runners at first and second base with two outs, and played through to its nine-inning conclusion, followed by the second game of the three-game midweek series, which will now be a seven-inning regulation contest.
