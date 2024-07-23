Grizzlies Suspended in Joliet

July 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Joliet, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies and Joliet Slammers played on Tuesday night to a 0-0 tie into the bottom of the fourth inning before rains came to Slammers Stadium and suspended the remainder of the game.

The contest will be resumed tomorrow, July 24, at 5:00 p.m. CT, with the Slammers having runners at first and second base with two outs, and played through to its nine-inning conclusion, followed by the second game of the three-game midweek series, which will now be a seven-inning regulation contest.

