Wild Things Falls in Series Opener Tuesday Morning

July 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things dropped the first game of the three-game series against the Lake Erie Crushers by a score of 4-3. Tuesday's Super Splash Day saw a sell-out crowd of 3,570, the largest crowd this season at Wild Things Park.

The Crushers would strike first in the top of the second as designated hitter Sam Franco hit an RBI single scoring Ronald Washington who reached on a fielding error by Wild Things shortstop Ethan Wilder to lead off the inning. Crushers first baseman, Vincent Byrd Jr. smoked a home run to center field that made it a 2-0 game in the fourth.

The Wild Things would not go down easily though, as Tyreque Reed drilled a ball into center field for a one-out single in the bottom half. The next batter up was Andrew Czech, who had a full count when he hit a deep shot to center field that cleared the fence for a two-run home run to tie the game at 2-2.

The game would not be tied much longer as Crushers shortstop Jarrod Watkins would aim for the school buses that brought the campers to the ballpark and hit a leadoff homer in the top of the fifth, making the score 3-2 in favor of Lake Erie.

The Wild Things would once again tie things up in the bottom of the sixth as Tyreque Reed lined an RBI single to center field, scoring Tommy Caufield who walked to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a balk before stealing third.

The Crushers would take the lead back in the top of the seventh for the third time in the game, and it all started with Watkins singling then advancing to second on a groundout to shortstop. Jack Harris singled and advanced Watkins to third, which brought up Ronald Washington, who picked up his first hit of the game, scoring Watkins, giving the Crushers a 4-3 lead, which they didn't let go of.

The Wild Things look to even the series tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. as Zach Kirby makes his return to the mound. You can watch the game with a subscription to FloSports or listen for free on MixLR. It's a Senior Slugger Program Wednesday presented by AARP Pennsylvania. Fans 50 and older get in for free. All fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs thanks to Berks Foods.

