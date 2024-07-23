Knockouts Ink Former Brockton Rox All-Star Michael Quigley

BROCKTON, MA - The New England Knockouts have signed right-handed pitcher Michael Quigley to a Frontier League contract. This is Quigley's first professional contract.

Quigley, 22 years old, joins the Knockouts after his senior season with the University of Connecticut (UCONN). The righty transferred there before his junior year after two seasons with UMass Lowell. In two years with the Huskies, Quigley appeared in 13 games, tossing for 12.2 innings and 16 strikeouts.

The bulk of his innings, however, came during the summer. More importantly, they were inside Campanelli Stadium, home of the Knockouts. Quigley played in two summers for the Brockton Rox, New England's sister organization. His second stint with the team was extremely impressive. In 2022, Quigley started a total of seven games for the Rox, completing an astounding 2.63 ERA in 41 innings. He also struck out 63 total batters, earning him a spot on the 2022 Futures League All-Star roster.

After Brockton, Quigley went on to pitch in one season with the Ocean State Waves of the NECBL. In 10 appearances, Quigley threw for a 3.38 ERA with four strikeouts.

To add frosting to the cake, Quigley has thrown at most two wild pitches in three of his last four seasons.

The Halifax, Massachusetts native played baseball at Silver Lake Regional High School. He has two brothers who are also involved with highly-competitive baseball. His older brother, Stephen, was his teammate at UCONN. His younger brother, Chris, currently plays for the DIII powerhouse at University of Southern Maine.

New England continues their road trip tonight, playing in Sussex County for a three-game set against the Miners. They return to Campanelli Stadium on Friday, hosting the Jackals in a weekend showdown.

