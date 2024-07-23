Florence Adds Cincy Native, Evan Webster

July 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, signed left-handed pitcher, Evan Webster, Monday afternoon and added him to the 24-man roster.

In a slew of moves Monday afternoon, Florence brings in a talented southpaw to add to their starting pitching rotation. Webster is a Cincinnati native and graduated from the University of Louisville after spending five seasons as a Cardinal.

Putting pen to paper on Monday, Webster spent his birthday signing his first professional baseball contract to join the Y'alls. Webster went undrafted in the 2024 MLB draft but will look to make a name for himself in Florence, trying to catch the eye of an affiliated team.

In 2024, Webster pitched to the tune of a 5-3 record to go along with a 4.18 ERA in 15 starts for Louisville. He tossed 71 innings allowing just 33 earned runs and collecting 62 strikeouts and 20 walks.

Across his five-year career at Louisville, Webster had a 14-8 record for the Cardinals and a 4.11 ERA in 179.2 innings pitched. Webster has a career 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings to go along with an amazing 3.20 K/BB. He was mainly a reliever for Louisville during his collegiate career but made 15 of his career 18 starts in 2024.

A 2019 graduate of nearby Ryle High School, Webster is no stranger to Northern Kentucky baseball. He lettered three years for the Ryle varsity baseball team and ranked as the No. 17 overall player in Kentucky as well as the top left-handed pitcher in the state according to Prep Baseball Report. As a senior, Webster went 5-3 with a 2.45 ERA, collecting 102 strikeouts while hitting .342 with 32 RBIs. Webster even holds the single-season strikeout record at Ryle.

Florence is fresh off a sweep of their division rivals, the Lake Erie Crushers, and is set for a 10-game homestand beginning with a doubleheader Tuesday. Webster will get the ball for game one of the twin bill with the first pitch slated for 5:42 p.m. ET. It's $2 Tuesday at Thomas More Stadium where fans can enjoy two games for the price of $2, as well as hot dogs, popcorn, soda, and ice cream! Wednesday will be a morning game for Circus Day, Thursday is a classic Thirsty Thursday, Friday will be Christmas in July, Saturday is Rockin' Saturday, and we close the week with a Family Funday Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.