Titans and Boulders Rained Out, Doubleheader Tomorrow
July 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
Pomona, NY - Tuesday's game between the Ottawa Titans and New York Boulders has been postponed due to inclement weather and field conditions.
The game has been rescheduled as part of a split day/night doubleheader for tomorrow, Wednesday, July 24, with a start time of 11:00 a.m. Both games are scheduled for nine innings. Game two will commence at 6:30 p.m.
Following the twin bill tomorrow, the Ottawa Titans finish their six-game road trip to open the second half of the season on Thursday morning against the New York Boulders at 11:00 a.m. from Clover Stadium in Pomona, New York. After the series Boulders, the Titans head home for their final series at Ottawa Stadium in July starting on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. against the Tri-City ValleyCats. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.
For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.
