Titans and Boulders Rained Out, Doubleheader Tomorrow

July 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Pomona, NY - Tuesday's game between the Ottawa Titans and New York Boulders has been postponed due to inclement weather and field conditions.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a split day/night doubleheader for tomorrow, Wednesday, July 24, with a start time of 11:00 a.m. Both games are scheduled for nine innings. Game two will commence at 6:30 p.m.

Following the twin bill tomorrow, the Ottawa Titans finish their six-game road trip to open the second half of the season on Thursday morning against the New York Boulders at 11:00 a.m. from Clover Stadium in Pomona, New York. After the series Boulders, the Titans head home for their final series at Ottawa Stadium in July starting on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. against the Tri-City ValleyCats. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.