ThunderBolts and Boomers Suspended After Four

July 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts held a 4-2 lead over the Schaumburg Boomers before rain forced a suspension of the game after four innings. The game will be completed as part of a doubleheader on Thursday evening.

The Boomers got off to a hot start, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning before the ThunderBolts responded in the bottom of the frame. Kingston Liniak's three-run homer highlighted a four-run attack that put the Bolts ahead 4-2.

Starting pitchers John Mikolaicyk and Jackson Hickert both settled in and neither man allowed a run over the next three innings.

The ThunderBolts head to Schaumburg on Wednesday for an 11:00 am affair before returning home to complete the series on Thursday. Thursday's doubleheader will begin with the conclusion of Tuesday's game. The second game will be seven innings and begin shortly after the conclusion of the first. Wednesday's game will feature Michael Barker on the mound for the Bolts against Schaumburg's Cristian Lopez. The broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com

Fans with individual tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange them for any other date during the 2024 season.

