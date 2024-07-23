Ottawa Titans Roster Update
July 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
Currently third place in the East Division and in the thick of a playoff race, the Ottawa Titans have recently announced the following transactions:
Signed:
RHP Zane Robbins
HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 250 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-11-17
HOMETOWN: Benton, PA | SCHOOL: Eastern Illinois
2024: Eastern Illinois (NCAA): 19 G, 1-6, 8.38 ERA, 19.1 IP, 20 H, 22 R/18 ER, 21 BB/20 K
RHP Zach Voelker
HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 215 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-4-25
HOMETOWN: Granite Bay, CA | SCHOOL: Iowa
2024: Iowa (NCAA): 15 G, 1-0, 13.50 ERA, 13 IP, 23 H, 19 R/19 ER, 10 BB/12 K
LHP Billy Price
HEIGHT: 6-6 | WEIGHT: 225 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-8-3
HOMETOWN: Morristown, NJ | SCHOOL: Tulane
2024: Tulane (NCAA): 12 G, 6 GS, 3-3, 3.33 ERA, 51.1 IP, 42 H, 24 R/19 ER, 21 BB/30 K
In other news, the Titans have traded RHP Jonah Jenkins has been traded to Missoula (Pioneer League) for future considerations.
Further, OF Bobby Nichols and RHP Marcus Pritchard have been released.
