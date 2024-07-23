Ottawa Titans Roster Update

July 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Currently third place in the East Division and in the thick of a playoff race, the Ottawa Titans have recently announced the following transactions:

Signed:

RHP Zane Robbins

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 250 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-11-17

HOMETOWN: Benton, PA | SCHOOL: Eastern Illinois

2024: Eastern Illinois (NCAA): 19 G, 1-6, 8.38 ERA, 19.1 IP, 20 H, 22 R/18 ER, 21 BB/20 K

RHP Zach Voelker

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 215 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-4-25

HOMETOWN: Granite Bay, CA | SCHOOL: Iowa

2024: Iowa (NCAA): 15 G, 1-0, 13.50 ERA, 13 IP, 23 H, 19 R/19 ER, 10 BB/12 K

LHP Billy Price

HEIGHT: 6-6 | WEIGHT: 225 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-8-3

HOMETOWN: Morristown, NJ | SCHOOL: Tulane

2024: Tulane (NCAA): 12 G, 6 GS, 3-3, 3.33 ERA, 51.1 IP, 42 H, 24 R/19 ER, 21 BB/30 K

In other news, the Titans have traded RHP Jonah Jenkins has been traded to Missoula (Pioneer League) for future considerations.

Further, OF Bobby Nichols and RHP Marcus Pritchard have been released.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.