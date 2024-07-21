Y'alls Shock Crushers, Sweep Series

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (26-33), presented by Towne Properties, complete the sweep and defeat the Lake Erie Crushers (37-22) 2-0 in the series finale. This is the second sweep of the season for Florence and they start the second half of the season with a three-game win streak.

All series the Y'alls have had good pitching and great hitting paving their way to victory. This was evident again in the finale and completed the much-needed sweep.

Jonaiker Villalobos got the ball for Florence and bounced back from his last two starts in a big way. Villalobos fired six shutout innings against his former squad, allowing just two hits and piling up seven strikeouts. The performance marked his third win of the season.

Florence used three pitchers out of the pen and all fired shutout innings. Ross Thompson worked an unconventional 1,2,3 inning, Darrien Williams fired a 1,2,3 inning with two strikeouts, and Cameron Pferrer earned his second save of the season with a shutdown ninth.

The offense scored both runs in the third inning when they combined three hits in a row for two runs. Alberti Chavez started it off with a double and was followed by an RBI single from Ed Johnson, who was brought in by an RBI single from Craig Massey. The ageless wonder Massey had the only multi-hit performance, going 2-for-4 with the RBI.

Florence will head home and get an off day on Monday before starting a 10-game homestand. The Evansville Otters will come into town on Tuesday for four games in three days starting with a doubleheader Tuesday night. Thomas More Stadium will have $2 Tuesday, Circus Day on Wednesday, and a classic Thirsty Thursday during the Evansville series. Game one is set for a 5:42 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday, with game two immediately following the conclusion.

