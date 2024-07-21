Sixth Inning Surge Drops Boomers

July 21, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers fell victim to the big inning again, suffering a 7-3 loss to the Gateway Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon at Wintrust Field.

The Boomers built an early 2-0 lead by scoring twice in the first. Alec Craig led off the game with a double and scored on a two-out RBI single from Anthony Calarco while an error on the play enabled a second run to cross. The lead seemed to be enough for Cole Cook, who retired eight straight from the second through the fourth, but the Boomers struggled to do much else on the offensive side against Gateway starter Collin Sullivan after the opening frame. Sullivan allowed just four more baserunners the rest of the way working into the seventh.

Gateway drew within 2-1 in the fifth before striking for six runs in the sixth to take the lead. Peter Zimmerman hit a two-run homer to give Gateway the lead. Seven straight reached with two outs which included a three-run double from Jose Alvarez to break the game open. Alvarez drove home eight in the series. The final run for the Boomers scored in the eighth on a wild pitch after Christian Fedko doubled and swiped third.

Cook worked 5.2 innings and suffered the loss. The bullpen continued their strong run of late as three pitchers combined to toss 3.1 scoreless innings. Cole Stallings recorded the final out of the sixth, Jake Joyce spun a perfect seventh and Hambleton Oliver logged two scoreless. The offense was limited to just six hit in the game, all coming from different individuals.

The Boomers (33-27) hit the road for eight of the next nine contests beginning on Tuesday night at Windy City in a 6:35pm contest. RHP Jackson Hickert (4-3, 6.16) is scheduled to make the Tuesday night start against RHP John Mikolaicyk (2-3, 5.19). Limited tickets remain for the Wednesday 11:00am game at Wintrust Field. Just 15 home dates remain on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.