New England Bested by Jackals in Series Finale

July 21, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







PATERSON, NJ - Yuhi Sako threw a complete game shutout to give New Jersey a 4-0 victory and complete the three-game sweep over New England on Sunday afternoon at Hinchliffe Stadium. Both teams are now 20-39 in the season.

New England starting pitcher Liam O'Sullivan suffered the loss, bringing his season record to 3-7. He pitched for 7.0 innings, allowing six hits and conceding four earned runs while also issuing three walks. Sako, with the win, improved his season record to 3-2 by pitching a complete game five-hit shutout. He walked one batter and struck out 13 batters during the game.

The Jackals took the lead in the first inning when Nilo Rijo hit a double to right center field. Rijo then advanced to third base on a groundout, and Miguel Gomez hit a deep fly ball to left field, allowing Rijo to tag up and score, giving New Jersey a 1-0 lead.

Robb Paller, in the third, walked and then advanced to second when a wild pitch. Gomez hit a single to the right field, allowing the Jackals to have runners at the corners. Jordan Scott grounded to Jake Boone on second base, bringing another run across home plate. Then, Hemmanuel Rosario delivered a two-run home run to left field, marking his seventh home run of the season and extending New Jersey's lead to 4-0.

After that, O'Sullivan proceeded to retire 13 of the next 18 batters that he faced.

Gomez stood out as the top performer for New Jersey, delivering a multi-hit game. In addition to him, five other Jackals also secured hits, contributing to the team's victory. Meanwhile, for New England, five different Knockouts managed to record a hit. Of those hits, John Cristino was the only player to secure an extra base hit for the Knockouts.

New England is back on the road to begin the week, playing in Sussex County for a three-game set. They return to Campanelli Stadium at the end of the month, hosting the Jackals in a weekend showdown. Tickets for the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.