ValleyCats Stun Capitales with Seven Unanswered Runs to Take Series Win

July 21, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

QUÉBEC, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (32-28) overcame a 6-0 deficit with seven unanswered runs in the final two frames to defeat the Québec Capitales (38-22) 7-6 on Sunday at Stade Canac.

Québec swung a hot stick in the first. Francisco Hernandez singled off Wes Albert. Justin Gideon doubled, and Hernandez went to third. Kyle Crowl drove in a pair to provide the Capitales with a 2-0 advantage.

Québec doubled its lead in the third. Jake MacKenzie reached on an error from Ian Walters. Marc-Antoine Lebreux plated MacKenzie with a double. Jonathan Lacroix picked up an RBI single to put the Capitales on top, 4-0.

Gino Sabatine walked Crowl in the fourth. Tommy Seidl knocked in Crowl with a double to pull Québec ahead, 5-0.

Lebreux singled in the fifth, and swiped second. Lacroix walked, and both runners moved up on a double steal. Tyler Blaum lifted a sac fly to provide the Capitales with a 6-0 lead.

Tri-City clawed back in the eighth. Javeyan Williams greeted Sam Ryan with a single, and swiped second. Chris Burgess brought in Williams with a single. Walters singled, and Oscar Campos worked a walk as a pinch-hitter. Afterward, Jaxon Hallmark pinch-ran for Campos. Elvis Peralta came through with a bases-clearing double to cut the deficit to 7-4.

The ValleyCats flexed their muscles in the ninth. Dylan Broderick launched a solo homer off Frank Moscatiello for his third jack of the year. Williams walked, and stole his second bag of the night. Burgess smoked a two-run blast to complete the rally, and made it a 7-6 affair. It was his team-leading seventh roundtripper of the season.

Albert received a no-decision. He pitched three innings, yielding four runs, two earned on eight hits, and struck out two.

Ryan Sandberg started for Québec, and was also handed a no-decision. He turned in five scoreless frames, giving up five hits, walking one, and striking out five.

Zeke Wood (3-1) earned the win for the 'Cats, and finished off the game with two shutout innings. He issued one walk, and struck out four.

Moscatiello (6-2) was given the loss. He went 1.1 innings, allowing three runs on two hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Up next, Tri-City hosts the Trois-Rivières Aigles at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for a three-game set, and the series opener begins on Tuesday, July 23rd. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 7 | QUÉBEC 6

W: Zeke Wood (3-1)

L: Frank Moscatiello (6-2)

Time of Game: 3:20

Attendance: 4,297

