Gomez Dominates in ThunderBolts' Victory

July 21, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

JOLIET, IL - Ruddy Gomez carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and threw a complete game shutout as the ThunderBolts defeated the Joliet Slammers 1-0 at Duly Health and Care Field Sunday afternoon.

Neither team had a base runner over nearly three innings as Gomez retired the first 13 batters he faced and Joliet starter Brett Sanchez set down the first eight.

Finally, Armando Albert broke the drought with a two-out single in the third. The next batter, Henry Kusiak, hit a deep flyball to right field. The ball landed in Liam McArthur's glove but popped out as he hit the wall, and Kusiak ended up with an RBI triple to give the ThunderBolts (23-38) a 1-0 lead.

Joliet (27-33) got their first man on base with a one-out walk in the fifth inning but Gomez navigated out of that frame just two pitches later. Their first hit came with one out in the sixth when Braden Duhon dropped down a bunt single but he was erased on a double play.

The ThunderBolts had a chance to extend the lead when JJ Figueroa singled in the eighth inning. He moved to second on a bunt and tried to score on a Thomas Rodriguez single but was thrown out at the plate.

Gomez (1-3) pitched around a leadoff double in the bottom of the eighth and finished the game with six strikeouts and one walk. He allowed only three hits for his first pro win.

Sanchez (4-2) was the tough-luck loser, allowing one run over six innings.

The ThunderBolts return home on Tuesday to begin a stretch of eight home games in ten days. They welcome the Schaumburg Boomers for the opener of a three-game set on Value Tuesday at Ozinga Field. All tickets are just $3 and hot dogs, chips and pop are $2 each. John Mikolaicyk (2-3, 5.19) starts for the Bolts against Schaumburg's Jackson Hickert (4-3, 6.16). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

