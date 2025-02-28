Super Mega Fireworks Night Moves to Friday as Part of an August That Features Swiftie, Country and Elvis Nights

February 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







The month of August features four firework nights including Super Mega Fireworks moving to a Friday night!

Click on any date below to be taken to specific promotion details.

Friday, August 8th at 6:35 pm - Swiftie Night with Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, August 9th at 6:05 pm - Country Night with Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, August 10th at 1:05 pm - JULIE, Inc. Family Sunday

Thursday, August 14th at 6:35 pm - White Castle Wrestling Thursday with Beer/Seltzer Specials

Tuesday, August 19th at 6:35 pm - Value Tuesday

Wednesday, August 20th at 6:35 pm - SecureOne Security Services - Illinois Military Appreciation, Senior Night and Karaoke

Thursday, August 21st at 6:35 pm - White Castle Wrestling Thursday with Beer/Seltzer Specials

Friday, August 29th at 6:35 pm - SUPER MEGA Fireworks Night presented by Donate Life - Illinois

Saturday, August 30th at 6:05 pm - Elvis Night with Postgame Fireworks presented by Beggars Pizza

Sunday, August 31st at 1:05 pm - JULIE, Inc. Family Sunday

------------

Finally do not forget that all kids can run the bases after every home game!

2025 Season Important Dates

Individual Tickets On-Sale - Friday, April 11th

Opening Night 2025 - Friday, May 9th

2025 Season Info Links

2025 PDF Schedule

2025 Hospitality Guide (Groups Pricing & Info)

Digital Fundraising Info

