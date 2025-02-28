Super Mega Fireworks Night Moves to Friday as Part of an August That Features Swiftie, Country and Elvis Nights
February 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
The month of August features four firework nights including Super Mega Fireworks moving to a Friday night!
Click on any date below to be taken to specific promotion details.
Friday, August 8th at 6:35 pm - Swiftie Night with Postgame Fireworks
Saturday, August 9th at 6:05 pm - Country Night with Postgame Fireworks
Sunday, August 10th at 1:05 pm - JULIE, Inc. Family Sunday
Thursday, August 14th at 6:35 pm - White Castle Wrestling Thursday with Beer/Seltzer Specials
Tuesday, August 19th at 6:35 pm - Value Tuesday
Wednesday, August 20th at 6:35 pm - SecureOne Security Services - Illinois Military Appreciation, Senior Night and Karaoke
Thursday, August 21st at 6:35 pm - White Castle Wrestling Thursday with Beer/Seltzer Specials
Friday, August 29th at 6:35 pm - SUPER MEGA Fireworks Night presented by Donate Life - Illinois
Saturday, August 30th at 6:05 pm - Elvis Night with Postgame Fireworks presented by Beggars Pizza
Sunday, August 31st at 1:05 pm - JULIE, Inc. Family Sunday
------------
Finally do not forget that all kids can run the bases after every home game!
2025 Season Important Dates
Individual Tickets On-Sale - Friday, April 11th
Opening Night 2025 - Friday, May 9th
2025 Season Info Links
2025 PDF Schedule
2025 Hospitality Guide (Groups Pricing & Info)
Digital Fundraising Info
