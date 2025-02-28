Boulders Add Multi-Position Infielder

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders announced today that they have agreed to terms with infielder Kevin Higgins on a contract for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

The 27-year-old New England native spent 2024 in the Atlantic League with the Long Island Ducks and York Revolution after playing the previous two seasons for Northern Colorado of the Pioneer League.

Higgins saw time at every infield position (1B, 2B, SS, 3B) last year during a 36-game stint with the Ducks, and even pitched in seven summer league games over the course of his college career at Suffolk University and St. Bonaventure.

His best professional season to date was in 2022 with Northern Colorado, when he batted .352 for the Owlz with an .815 OPS and team-high 118 hits, while adding 61 runs scored and 57 RBI.

The Boulders open their 2025 regular season on Thursday, May 8th, when they host the Lake Erie Crushers at Clover Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00pm EDT.

