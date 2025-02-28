Miners Launch Reading Club

The Sussex County Miners are thrilled to partner with nearly 40 schools in the region to promote the importance of good reading habits. The Miners Reading Club is a free program that supports professional educators by providing students and their families with a structure to develop and maintain regular reading habits and a fun reward for all who complete the three-week reading incentive. Strong, routine reading habits help children build vocabulary and strengthen comprehension, increase empathy, and develop better writing skills.

Each child who reads an average of 100 minutes per week for three consecutive weeks in March (that is 20 minutes per day outside of school, at least five days per week) will receive two tickets to enjoy a Miners game at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ. There will be a special weeknight game in the summer designated to celebrate each school! It will be a fun summer reunion game for students, faculty, and staff! Video highlights of the school year will be featured on the Skylands Stadium video board. Lucky students, faculty, and staff will participate in the Miners' between-inning games and contests. Also, a student and staff representative from each school will get to throw out the ceremonial first pitch!

To receive your child's free tickets by email, a parent/guardian must complete the registration form at the link below. If your child participated last year, you will recall paper reading logs. Those logs are no longer required. Each parent who registers will receive a separate digital form at the end of the incentive period to attest that your child met the reading requirements.

If parents/guardians have questions about this program, or if your child's school district is not listed, please email the Miners' Coordinator of Community Engagement, Scott Davies, at scott@scminers.com.

The Sussex County Miners are one of 18 teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May through August, and host their 48 home games at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ.

