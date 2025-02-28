Mud Monsters Announce 2025 Game Times - Prepare for Swamp-Sized Fun

February 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are surfacing from the depths to announce their game times for the 2025 season-and trust us, the action at Trustmark Park will be deeper than the swamp at midnight!

Most weeknight games (Tuesday through Friday) will start at 6:30 PM, giving fans plenty of time to wade through their day before diving into some high-energy baseball under the lights. Saturdays will start at 6:00 PM, setting the stage for prime-time showdowns as the monsters emerge at sunset.

Sundays will follow the seasons-early in the year, first pitch will be at 2:00 PM (through June 8), perfect for an afternoon adventure. But once the Mississippi summer turns up the heat, Sunday games will shift to 6:00 PM starting June 29, letting the sun dip below the horizon while the action heats up.

And mark your calendars for a special Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day) game at 6:30 PM-because nothing says baseball and America quite like a ballgame under the lights on a national holiday!

For our early risers, the Mud Monsters have three special 11:00 AM games designed to bring baseball to the whole community:

May 1: Pre-Season School Day - Before the season officially begins, we're welcoming students and teachers for a special educational experience at the ballpark! This is a perfect opportunity for schools to bring their classes for a fun and engaging field trip while getting a sneak peek at the Mud Monsters in action.

June 25: Youth & Senior Day - A day for the young and the young at heart! We're offering special tickets for day camps, senior centers, daycares, and more to enjoy a daytime game filled with fun, excitement, and maybe even a few monster-sized surprises.

August 27: School Day - Calling all students and teachers! This game is geared toward field trips and educational experiences, making it a perfect outing for schools looking to mix baseball with a little hands-on learning.

But the biggest blast of the season comes on Friday, July 4, when we light up the Mississippi sky with a postgame fireworks extravaganza! Baseball, fireworks, and the Fourth of July-it's an all-American celebration swamp-style, and you won't want to miss it!

The home opener is set for May 8 at 6:30 PM against the Florence Y'alls, and from there, it's full speed ahead into a season packed with late-inning drama, hard-hitting action, and maybe even a few mysterious splashes.

Get ready, Central Mississippi-when the lights go on, the swamp comes alive!

