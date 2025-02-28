Irish Wolfhounds Slated for Exhibition at Wild Things Park June 7, Benefitting Riley's Pour House

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things are excited to announce the world's first All-Irish baseball club, the Irish Wolfhounds, will play an exhibition game against a team fielded by the Wild Things organization Saturday, June 7 at 7:05 p.m. at Wild Things Park. The game, played between the Wolfhounds and the Washington Whiskey Runners, will, in part, benefit Riley's Pour House.

"When we were approached about this opportunity, it was right around the time of the devastating Riley's Pour House fire," said Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli. I thought it would be a great gesture to unite residents and the passionate Irish community around this matchup to benefit their rebuilding efforts."

The Irish Wolfhounds Baseball Club was created to demonstrate that there are many Irish American dual citizens who are being prevented from representing Ireland on the baseball diamond. The Wolfhounds roster includes over three dozen players with college and pro experience, who have been denied an opportunity to try out for Team Ireland.

"We are excited to bring the Wolfhounds to Western PA and partner with the Wild Things for a fun and important day of baseball and celebration, " said Christian Heimall, Wolfhounds General Manager. "The opportunity to showcase players that can represent Ireland on the world stage, raise money for a great cause and celebrate the rich Irish heritage in the region makes this a great day at Wild Things Park."

The Whiskey Runners roster will be announced later, but fans can expect several former Wild Things, pro players and local stars to team up to play the game against the Wolfhounds.

"We will be constructing a roster of former pro and amateur players and introducing the home team as the Whiskey Runners," said Buccilli. "We're certainly excited to see these athletes come out of retirement, represent the community and compete in this fun exhibition game."

The Wild Things Park gates will open at 6 p.m. June 7 for Céad Míle Fáilte Matchup. Tickets for the game are $5 and available now or by calling 866-456-WILD (9453). Game jerseys will be auctioned off as well the day of the game. Proceeds from both of those will benefit Riley's Pour House, an extremely popular Irish pub in Carnegie, which endured significant damage from a fire in November of 2024.

