AIGLES TAKE SERIES WITH SUDDEN DEATH WIN

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Aigles defeated the New York Boulders in sudden death on Saturday night at Stade Quillorama.

The Aigles (33-25) are now just one game back from the Boulders (34-24) in the Frontier League East division standings and could tie them with a win on Sunday. New York got on the board first with an RBI single in the third inning. Trois-Rivières was able to knot things up at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run from CF Raphael Gladu. Scoring opportunities for were created for both sides in the late stages of the game, but neither team could come up with the clutch hit as the game drifted into extra innings. The Boulders loaded the bases in the 10th but came away empty-handed. The Aigles moved the winning run to third but could not bring him around, so the game went into sudden death where Trois-Rivières chose to field. The Aigles were able to hold the Boulders off for the win, despite the winning run being moved to second. RHP Hernando Mejia took the win in relief for the Aigles.

Trois-Rivières is now set up for a potential series sweep on Sunday. First pitch for the finale is set for 1:05 PM EDT.

MINERS CLAP BACK AT TITANS, EVEN SERIES

AUGUSTA, NJ - The Sussex County Miners took down the Ottawa Titans on Saturday night to even the series at Skylands Stadium.

After getting blasted on Friday, the Miners (22-37) put on a hitting display to take the middle game against the Titans (33-24). Sussex County got to work quickly in the bottom of the first inning, with SS Cory Acton making it 1-0 with an RBI single into right field. DH Oraj Anu immediately followed with a two-run double to make it 3-0. The Titans retorted in the top of the second with two runs to cut the lead down to one. RF Alec Sayre reestablished a two-run lead with another RBI base hit in the bottom of the inning. LF Tony Gomez then made it 6-2 in the following inning with a two-run base hit. The Miners piled on two more runs in the seventh to push their lead up to six before Ottawa could respond. The Titans were able to make things interesting with a three-run home run in the eighth, but ultimately came up short. LHP Mike Reagan earned the win for the Miners as RHP Robbie Hitt got the save. LHP Grant Larson took the loss for the Miners.

Sussex County and Ottawa will play a rubber game on Sunday to determine the series victor. First pitch is at 2:05 PM EDT.

CAPITALES KNOT SERIES WITH VALLEYCATS

QUÉBEC CITY - The Québec Capitales evened their series with the Tri-City ValleyCats with a 5-2 win at Stade Canac on Saturday.

The Capitales (38-21) remain in first place in the East while the ValleyCats (31-28) continue to play behind the rest of the divisional contenders. Tri-City got on the board in the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead with an RBI base hit. The Capitales took the lead on back-to-back two-out walks with the bases loaded. After the ValleyCats tied the game in the fifth, Québec was able to regain the lead with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning. RF Justin Gideon then put the game away with a two-run homer in the eighth to put the Capitales up three. Yusniel Padron-Atiles earned the win in relief as RHP Frank Moscatiello picked up his ninth save of the season. LHP Alfredo Ruiz took the loss for Tri-City.

The Capitales and ValleyCats will play their rubber match on Sunday at 5:05 PM EDT.

BOOMERS QUIET GRIZZLIES TO EVEN SERIES

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers shut down the Gateway Grizzlies 6-1 to tie the series on Saturday night at Wintrust Field.

The Boomers (33-26) limited the Grizzlies (34-25) to one run on two hits, including none after the fifth inning. The Boomers set out to avenge their first-game loss with four runs in the second inning, including a two-run triple from All-Star 2B Alec Craig. The Grizzlies then allowed two more runs to score in the third on an error to make it 6-0 Schaumburg. Gateway was able to pile both of their hits in the fifth to score what turned out to be their only run of the game. The Schaumburg bullpen came out in the eighth to close things out, with both RHP Dallas Woolfork and RHP Mitch White combining for three strikeouts in their two scoreless innings. LHP Jacob Smith put on an impressive display in his start, striking out eight across seven innings for the win. RHP Teague Conrad walked away with the loss for Gateway.

With the series tied, the Boomers and Grizzlies will play a rubber game on Sunday to determine the winner. First pitch will be at 2:00 PM EDT.

JACKALS HOMER TWICE, TAKE SERIES AGAINST KNOCKOUTS

PATERSON, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals doubled up the New England Knockouts 6-3 on Saturday night to take the series at Hinchcliffe Stadium.

The Jackals (19-39) have run their winning streak up to three after taking the series from the Knockouts (20-38). The offense was in surplus for New Jersey from the start, as the Jackals quickly made it 1-0 in the bottom of the first before CF Brandon Parks' three-run blast in the second. DH Jordan Scott followed suit in the third, crushing a solo homer to make it 5-0 Jackals. New Jersey maintained a 6-0 lead headed into the ninth when the Knockouts started to chip away at the deficit; an error, a passed ball, and a sacrifice fly brought the Knockouts to within three, but the Jackals were able to snuff out the comeback attempt. RHP Dylan Sabia earned the win for the Jackals while RHP Casey Bargo took the loss.

The Jackals will attempt to sweep the Knockouts on Sunday. The series finale is scheduled to begin at 4:35 PM EDT.

Y'ALLS STOMP OUT CRUSHERS

AVON, OH - The Florence Y'alls came out on top of an 8-5 contest with the Lake Erie Crushers on Saturday night, taking the series at Crusher Stadium.

The Y'alls (25-33) put together 13 hits in a game where they never trailed against one of the West division's leaders. DH Zade Richardson displayed his power in the early parts of the game, driving in Florence's first run with an RBI triple to right field. 2B Justin Lavey followed with an RBI single to double the Y'alls' lead. The Crushers (37-22) took a run back in the third before knotting things up in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk. LF Hank Zeisler put Florence back on top with a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth, but Lake Erie was right there in the bottom half to re-tie the game. Richardson's power came back into play in the seventh, as he put Florence back on top for the final time with a solo homer. The Y'alls were then able to post two runs in the eighth and ninth innings to push their lead up to 8-3. Lake Erie was able to produce two runs in the ninth, but could not complete the comeback. RHP Carter Poiry earned the win in relief for Florence while RHP Sammy Tavarez took the loss.

The Y'alls have set themselves up with a chance to sweep their division rival. Their opportunity will come on Sunday at 2:05 PM EDT.

BOLTS TIE SERIES WITH SLAMMERS IN SUDDEN DEATH

JOLIET, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts evened their series with the Joliet Slammers with a sudden death victory on Saturday night at Duly Health & Care Field.

The ThunderBolts (22-38) were able to come back in the ninth inning before taking the game in sudden death. The Slammers (27-32) struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning that would carry up until there were two outs in the ninth. DH Christian Kuzemka came up clutch for the Bolts, tying the game with a big solo homer to send the game into extra innings. Joliet set themselves up for a win in the bottom of the 10th, getting runners to second and third with no outs; RHP Tyler LaPorte was able to get a strikeout before inducing a double play to push the game to sudden death. Joliet elected to field in sudden death, but Windy City was able to load the bases with nobody out to give 2B Armando Albert a chance to win the game. Albert smacked a line drive down the right field line to bring home the winning run and tie the series. LaPorte came away with the victory for Windy City.

The Slammers and ThunderBolts will play a rubber game on Sunday at 2:05 PM EDT to determine the series winner.

GRAND SLAM, FOSTER'S 10 Ks LEAD WASHINGTON TO VICTORY

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Washington Wild Things evened the series at Bosse Field after defeating the Evansville Otters 7-2 on Saturday evening.

The Wild Things (39-19) grabbed the momentum in the first inning with a grand slam from RF Brandon McIlwain. The Otters (22-37) were able to take one run back on an error on an error from RHP Kobe Foster. SS Ethan Wilder pushed the Wild Thing lead up to five with a two-run single in the seventh. Evansville was able to steal one run back in the ninth but was then shut down by LHP Brendan Nail, who ended the game with a strikeout to give Washington the victory. LHP Kobe Foster earned the win behind 10 strikeouts across his eight innings pitched. LHP Braden Scott took the loss for the Otters.

The Wild Things and Otters will battle for the series on Sunday when they play a rubber game at 6:05 PM EDT.

