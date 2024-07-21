Price Earns First Pro Win, Titans Take Series

Augusta, NJ - Billy Price (win, 1-0) gave the Ottawa Titans (34-24) six scoreless innings in a 2-1 win over the Sussex County Miners (22-38) on Sunday, winning the rubber game of the series.

Runs were tough to come by in the finale - as Price and Miners rookie right-hander Kellen Brothers (loss, 2-6) each dominated on the mound to keep things close.

Taylor Wright got the Titans on the board with his fifth homer of the year - and third in as many days - in the second. The Canadian recorded his sixth RBI of the series, taking Brothers over the wall in right to open the scoring.

The run support was plenty - as Billy Price gave the Titans a quality start. The rookie southpaw saw two runners reach in the second, before retiring 12 in a row from the end of the second through the later half of the sixth.

Desperately needing insurance, the Titans tacked on another run in the sixth by taking advantage of a hit batter and an error. Brendan O'Donnell once again came up clutch for the visitors, seeing a chopper bounce through the left side of the diamond to score AJ Wright and make it 2-0.

In the bottom half of the sixth, the Miners made things interesting against Price - seeing a pair of two-out singles reach. To close the afternoon, Price got the dangerous threat of Oraj Anu to hit a fly ball to centre to end the frame.

Over six scoreless innings, Price allowed just three hits, walked one, and fanned three for the first win of his pro career in his first start. Price becomes the sixth different Titans pitcher to toss a quality outing and it was the 23rd such effort for the club in 2024.

With a clean inning from McLain Harris, the Miners got on the board against Matt Dallas, and they saw Gabriel Maciel score Sam Linscott in the eighth to make it a 2-1 game.

In the ninth, a pair of one-out hits reached against Erasmo Piñales (save, 15), as the tying and winning run stood aboard. The seasoned right-hander pulled into a three-way tie for the league lead in saves by finishing the job to secure the series win.

The Titans have now won nine of their last 11 series, starting the second half of the season on a high note.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game road trip after the off day on Monday, playing the opener of a three-game set against the New York Boulders on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. from Clover Stadium in Pomona, New York. After three with the Boulders, the Titans head home for their final series at Ottawa Stadium in July on Friday night to start a three-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

