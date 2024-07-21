ThunderBolts Blank Slammers, Take Series

JOLIET, IL - Ruddy Gomez carried the Windy City ThunderBolts to a series victory Sunday over the Slammers with a complete game shutout.

Windy City (23-38) broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third inning. Armando Albert singled up the middle with two outs, scoring one at bat later when Henry Kusiak hit a triple to right-center field to put the ThunderBolts up 1-0.

The visitors came close to extending their lead in the eighth, starting with a JJ Figueroa single to right field. He advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Cam Phelts before Henry Kusiak walked to place runners on first and second.

Thomas Rodriguez then singled through the left side, but Figueroa was thrown out at the plate by Jeissy De La Cruz to keep the score 1-0. Emmanuel Sanchez grounded out to third base to end the inning as Joliet (27-33) escaped the jam.

Windy City only needed one run, as Ruddy Gomez threw a complete game shutout to lift the ThunderBolts to a 1-0 victory. Gomez allowed three hits with one walk and six strikeouts in his nine innings pitched, earning the win for the visitors.

Brett Sanchez was tagged with the loss for the Slammers, allowing the game's only run and three hits while striking out seven batters in six innings.

Joliet will look to bounce back Tuesday, July 23, as the team starts a three game series against the Gateway Grizzlies at Slammers Stadium. First pitch for Water Conservation Day presented by the City of Joliet and Will County Green is at 6:35 p.m.

