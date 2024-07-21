Wild Things Drop Rubber Game at Bosse Field
July 21, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Washington Wild Things News Release
EVANSVILLE, In. - The Washington Wild Things dropped the finale at Bosse Field, 4-3, despite a comeback effort late. It was a four-run sixth for the Otters that did Washington in as the club dropped its first road rubber game (3-1) this season, falling to 39-20 in the process.
Ricardo Sanchez knocked in the game's first run in the top of the fifth with an RBI double that plated Robert Chayka, who had drawn a two-out walk. Malik Barrington was strong through five, evading a few jams, before walking the leadoff batter in the sixth and hitting the next batter. Those were the final two Barrington faced.
Ryan Munoz came on and surrendered a two-run double to Dakota Phillips. A few batters later after a flyout moved Phillips to third and an intentional walk, Logan Brown bunted home a third run and Alec Olund, who was walked intentionally, scored on an RBI single by Giovanni DiGiacomo. That made it 4-1 in favor of Evansville.
Brandon McIlwain hit solo shots for a multi-HR game in the seventh and ninth innings and Washington had the tying run on in the eighth and tying run on in the ninth but failed to come up with more. McIlwain now has three homers in the last two games, his first three as a Wild Thing.
Christian James and Nick MacDonald put up zeroes from the pen for Washington in the loss.
The Wild Things, who remain 2.5 games up in front of Lake Erie for first in the West, now return home to play Lake Erie in a three-game series starting with a 10:35 a.m. Super Splash Day affair Tuesday at Wild Things Park. Those three contests will lead into the homestand continuing over the weekend with the East's second-place club, the New York Boulders. Tickets and promotional info are available at washingtonwildthings.com.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from July 21, 2024
- Otters Win Series over Washington to Kick off Season Second Half - Evansville Otters
- ValleyCats Stun Capitales with Seven Unanswered Runs to Take Series Win - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Wild Things Drop Rubber Game at Bosse Field - Washington Wild Things
- New England Bested by Jackals in Series Finale - New England Knockouts
- Sixth Inning Surge Drops Boomers - Schaumburg Boomers
- Price Earns First Pro Win, Titans Take Series - Ottawa Titans
- Grizzlies Take Down Boomers to Win Weekend Series - Gateway Grizzlies
- Escobar Shoves But Lineup Can't Find Footing in Finale - Lake Erie Crushers
- ThunderBolts Blank Slammers, Take Series - Joliet Slammers
- Gomez Dominates in ThunderBolts' Victory - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Y'alls Shock Crushers, Sweep Series - Florence Y'alls
- FL Recap - FL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Wild Things Stories
- Wild Things Drop Rubber Game at Bosse Field
- Foster Dazzles, McIlwain Hits Grand Slam, Washington Evens Set
- Wild Things Walked-off in 10th of Well-Pitched Game
- Foster, James Work Scoreless Outings, McNeely Chucks out Would-Be Tying Run in ASG
- Tyreque Reed Receives Weekly League Honor