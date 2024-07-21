Escobar Shoves But Lineup Can't Find Footing in Finale

Avon, OH - The Florence Y'alls (26-33) accomplished a feat no other team has in 2024: sweeping the Lake Erie Crushers (37-23). Lake Erie falls to 3 games behind first place with Washington yet to play on Sunday.

Crushers starter Anthony Escobar was handed just his second loss of the season on the mound, pitching through 6.2 innings while striking out eight batters and giving up two runs.

The only scoring of the ballgame came in the top of the 3rd with 2B Ed Johnson singling into center field to drive in SS Alberti Chavez. DH Craig Massey would cash in on an error by Burle Dixon moments later, driving in Johnson to make it 2-0 Y'alls.

Florence quelled any offensive output the Crushers could muster. After giving up a leadoff single to SS Jarrod Watkins in the 1st inning, former Crusher Jonaiker Villalobos set down 16 straight batters before finishing his six inning outing.

In the top of the seventh inning, the home side started to bend further as Escobar allowed a leadoff double to LF Stephen Hrustich. He then hit 1B Zade Richardson with a pitch before throwing a wild pitch to advance both runners into scoring position. With danger looming, the team turned to reliever Christian Scafidi who got the Crushers out of the inning with no runs given up.

RHP Trevor Kuncl made an impressive showing in a non-save situation in the 9th. He struck out the side in order in a 1-2-3 frame.

Three Florence relievers combined for three scoreless innings to finish the game. Just one hit was mustered in the final three frames for Lake Erie, and they dropped the game 2-0 to the Y'alls.

This is the first time in 2024 the Crushers have been swept. They start the second half on some rocky ground, but with lots of baseball to play, they have plenty of opportunities to find their footing as August comes rolling in.

Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Florence Y'alls 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 8 1

Lake Erie Crushers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1

The Crushers head on the road for a series against the West Division first-placed Washington Wild Things. The two teams will battle on July 23, with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

