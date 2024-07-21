Otters Win Series over Washington to Kick off Season Second Half

EVANSVILLE, Ind - In a come-from-behind victory, the Evansville Otters downed the Washington Wild Things Sunday evening 4-3 at Bosse Field.

Four runs in the sixth inning was all it took for the Otters (23-37) to pick up their first series win of the year against the Wild Things (39-20). The final matchup of the regular season between these two foes was a nail-biting back-and-forth thriller.

Washington jumped on the board in the fifth to make it a 1-0 game.

During the Otters' hot stretch with the bats, the first two men of the inning reached base with a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Then, Dakota Phillips rifled a double to the right side to score both men. Later, Logan Brown hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Phillips. The final run later scored on Giovanni DiGiacomo's base hit to right-center.

Two solo home runs from the Wild Things made it a close game in the late stages, but their attempt at a comeback was not enough as the bullpen held on for the win.

Casey Delgado started the game for the Otters and went four scoreless innings allowing just a hit. Coming out of the bullpen, Ryan Wiltse (2-1) took the win after giving up one run in two frames of action. Malik Barrington (4-3) was tabbed with the loss for Washington.

The Wild Things out-hit the Otters 7-6. Six of the starting nine for the Otters tallied a hit.

With an off day tomorrow, Evansville will play four games in three days against the Florence Y'alls beginning on Tuesday. A doubleheader is scheduled for the series opener to make up for a rain-out in Florence on May 26. First pitch is scheduled for 4:41 p.m., with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

