Eleven Game Homestand in July Features Superheros, Camping Out, Christmas and Jimmy Buffett Night

February 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







It will be a tale of two July's as a 13-game road trip is followed by a 11-game homestand including three fireworks nights!

Saturday, July 19th at 6:05 pm - Fight Cancer Superhero Night & Scout Night with Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, July 20th at 1:05 pm - JULIE, Inc. Family Sunday

Tuesday, July 22nd at 6:35 pm - Value Tuesday

Friday, July 25th at 6:35 pm - Christmas in July with Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, July 26th at 6:05 pm - Jimmy Buffett Night with Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, July 27th at 1:05 pm - JULIE, Inc. Family Sunday

Tuesday, July 29th at 6:35 pm - Value Tuesday

Thursday, July 31st at 6:35 pm - White Castle Wrestling Thursday with Beer/Seltzer Specials

July 23, 24 and 30 at 10:35 am - Splash Days : Our Splash Days are back! Get ready to get wet as we call on all day cares and summer camps! Root on your ThunderBolts as our ballpark becomes a H2O wonderland with balloons, sprinklers and more! Tickets start as low as $6. Bring your own lunch or have a hot dog, chip, and water delivered to your seats for an additional $5. As always kids run the bases after the game. Click HERE for our 2025 Splash Day Flyer!

------------

Finally do not forget that all kids can run the bases after every home game!

2025 Season Important Dates

Individual Tickets On-Sale - Friday, April 11th

Opening Night 2025 - Friday, May 9th

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 27, 2025

Eleven Game Homestand in July Features Superheros, Camping Out, Christmas and Jimmy Buffett Night - Windy City ThunderBolts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.