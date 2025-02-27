Wild Things Sign Colombian National Team RHP Santiago Florez

February 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed right-handed pitcher Santiago Florez, a former farmhand of the Pirates and member of the Colombian national team. Florez pitched in the American Association in 2024 for Sioux City in his independent baseball debut.

With Sioux City, Florez appeared in 10 games, finishing five of them. In 11 innings, he struck out eight against six walks with nine hits allowed. It was Florez's first taste of independent baseball after he was with the Pirates organization from 2017-23. Florez, a native of Barranquilla, Colombia, pitched in the Dominican Summer League in 2017, working his way to a 4.56 ERA in 14 games (all starts) as a rookie. He logged 53.1 innings and struck out 30.

Florez made his way states-side in 2018 and was 5-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 2018 as he made 10 starts for the GCL Pirates. In 43.1 innings, he struck out 35 and walked 23 against 37 hits allowed. In 2019, he pitched for Bristol in rookie ball, going 2-2 with a 3.46 ERA in 10 starts and 41.2 innings of work. He posted a shutout that season and 36 strikeouts.

Following the resumption of minor league ball in 2021 after COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 MiLB season, Florez split time between Bradenton (Class A) and Greensboro (High-A). He was excellent in 10 games (nine starts) with the Marauders, going 5-2 with a 1.37 ERA in 52.2 innings. He struck out 71 against 14 walks and allowed just 31 hits in his first dose of Class A ball. The numbers went down when he moved up to High-A, as he went 3-3 with a 7.53 ERA in 43 innings with the Grasshoppers. He did strike out 36 in 43 innings with Greensboro in 2021.

He spent all of 2022 with Greensboro, working his way to a 2-4 record in 32 games, five of which were starts. In 63.2 innings, he walked only 29 and struck out 61. He spent 2023 with the Grasshoppers as well, going 5-2 in 37 games from the bullpen. In 40.2 innings, he struck out 40.

The tall right-hander was on Colombia's squad for the 2023 World Baseball Classic and he pitched against Team USA in his lone appearance. He struck out Tim Anderson and Will Smith and got Trea Turner to line out in that appearance. He ended up tagged for a single run after Mookie Betts singled and Mike Trout singled in Betts, who went to second on a wild pitch. Colombia took the lead in the bottom of the inning so he did not factor into the decision.

