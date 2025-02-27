Boulders Unveil 2025 Promo Schedule

February 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders will officially embark on their 14th season of independent minor league baseball on May 8th, 2025, when they host the Lake Erie Crushers at 6:30pm Eastern Time. Information on season and group ticket packages is available at NYBoulders.com or by calling (845) 364-0009.

Opening night is just the tip of the promotional iceberg in Pomona this season, as the Boulders have scheduled a total of 13 fireworks nights, 4 school day (all 10:30am starts) games, and 3 camp day (all 11am starts) games.

Among other highlights: The merry, merry month of May also features STEM Night (May 10th) and Wizards Night (May 31st).

In June, the Boulders host Defenders of the Diamond (June 14th), then celebrate Father's Day on June 15th, and cap off the first full day of summer with Irish Heritage Night (June 21st).

July includes the ball club's double dose of Independence Day celebrations (July 3rd and 4th), followed by the annual Beach Bash (July 19th) and Boulders Jr/Bluey Day on July 20th.

In August, we've got Country Night (August 2nd), the always-popular Pink in the Park Night (August 3rd), with Augtoberfest (August 15th), Star Wars Night (August 16th), Fan Appreciation Day (August 17th), leading up to the regular season home finale on the Greatest Night in Baseball (August 28th).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.