Bird Dawgs Nab Lefty & Shortstop for 2025 Roster

February 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs, along with the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League, have signed two additional players to the roster!

The latest signings by the Bird Dawgs include shortstop Trey Law and lefthanded pitcher Nate Lamb, bringing the roster to 22 players as of the end of February.

Law spent five years playing collegiate baseball for Division I Youngstown State (2020-2024). He also played two seasons of collegiate summer league baseball as he played for the Florence Flamingos of the Coastal Plain League in 2021 and the Burlington Sock Puppets of the Appalachian League in 2022. During his time at YSU, he became the only player in program history to have at least 80 hits in two different seasons as he notched 166 total hits in his Junior and Senior seasons. After graduation, Law began his professional baseball career in the American Association for the Milwaukee Milkmen. He played in 61 games, hitting .228 with 23 RBI, and 17 drawn walks.

Lamb graduated high school ranked as the 170th top prospect in the country and second in South Carolina. He signed with Clemson over offers from North Carolina, South Carolina, Coastal Carolina, and College of Charleston but ended up transferring to Spartanburg Methodist to play Juco ball after the fall of his freshman year. Lamb was at SMC from 2018-2021 and posted a 3.29 ERA while striking out 138 batters in 115 innings pitched. He then transferred to Division II Young Harris College where he stayed from 2022-2023 and compiled a 4.23 ERA, striking out 179 batters in 168.2 innings pitched. The lefty rounded out his collegiate career at Division II North Greenville University for the 2024 season making 10 starts and holding a 4.63 ERA. During the summers of 2023 and 2024, Lamb played in the MLB Draft League for the Frederick Keys. He pitched a total of 66 innings, recording a 2-3 record and a 5.05 ERA, while striking out 63 batters.

