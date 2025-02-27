Boulders Unveil 2025 Promotional Schedule

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders will officially embark on their 14th season of independent minor league baseball on May 8th, 2025, when they host the Lake Erie Crushers at 6:30pm Eastern Time. Information on season and group ticket packages is available at NYBoulders.com or by calling (845) 364-0009.

Opening night is just the tip of the promotional iceberg in Pomona this season, as the Boulders have scheduled a total of 13 fireworks nights, 4 school day (all 10:30am starts) games, and 3 camp day (all 11am starts) games.

Among other highlights: The merry, merry month of May also features STEM Night (May 10th) and Wizards Night (May 31st).

On June 14th, it's Defenders of the Diamond night, followed by Father's Day on June 15th, and the Boulders cap off the first full day of summer with Irish Heritage Night on June 21st.

July includes the ball club's double dose of Independence Day celebrations (July 3rd and 4th), followed by the annual Beach Bash (July 19th) and Boulders Jr/Bluey Day on July 20th.

In August, we've got Country Night (August 2nd), the always-popular Pink in the Park Night (August 3rd), with "Augtoberfest" (August 15th), Star Wars Night (August 16th), Fan Appreciation Day (August 17th), leading up to the regular season home finale on the "Greatest Night in Baseball!" (August 28th).

Since debuting in 1993, the Frontier League has become the largest and longest running of the modern independent leagues, and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

As a "Partner League," the Frontier League and its teams meet on a regular basis with MLB representatives to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities, as well as collaborate on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

2025 NY Boulders Promotional Schedule

*** = POSTGAME FIREWORKS

(D) = POSTGAME DRONE SHOW

DATE OPPONENT PROMOTION START TIME (EDT)

May 3 NYPD Finest Fireworks Night 6:30pm ***

May 8 Lake Erie Crushers Opening Night 6:30pm ***

May 10 Lake Erie Crushers STEM Night 6:30pm (D)

May 14 Gateway Grizzlies School Day #1 10:30am

May 28 Trois-Rivières Aigles School Day #2 10:30am

May 31 Down East Bird Dawgs Wizards Night 6:30pm ***

June 3 New Jersey Jackals School Day #3 10:30am

June 4 New Jersey Jackals School Day #4 10:30am

June 14 Gateway Grizzlies Defenders of the Diamond 6:30pm ***

June 15 Gateway Grizzlies Father's Day 1:00pm

June 21 Ottawa Titans Irish Heritage Night 6:30pm ***

June 22 Ottawa Titans Fireworks Night 6:00pm ***

July 3 Sussex County Miners Independence Day Celebration #1 6:30pm ***

July 4 Québec Capitales Independence Day Celebration #2 6:00pm ***

July 5 Québec Capitales Fireworks Night 6:30pm ***

July 9 New Jersey Jackals Camp Day #1 11:00am

July 19 New Jersey Jackals Beach Bash 6:30pm ***

July 20 New Jersey Jackals Boulders Jr/Bluey Day 4:00pm

July 22 Sussex County Miners Camp Day #2 11:00am

July 23 Sussex County Miners Camp Day #3 11:00am

August 2 Down East Bird Dawgs Country Night 6:30pm ***

August 3 Down East Bird Dawgs Pink in the Park 4:00pm

August 14 Tri-City Valley Cats Fireworks Night 7:00pm

August 15 Ottawa Titans "Augtoberfest" 7:00pm

August 16 Ottawa Titans Star Wars Night 6:30pm ***

August 17 Ottawa Titans Fan Appreciation Day 4:00pm

August 28 Ottawa Titans Greatest Night in Baseball! 7:00pm ***

