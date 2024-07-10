Y'alls Drop Series to Jackals

July 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (22-30), presented by Towne Properties, lost again to the New Jersey Jackals (16-36) 5-4 on Wednesday night. With the loss, Florence has dropped their last three series and has lost all three on the nine-game road trip.

Another one-run game falls in favor of the New Jersey Jackals, who entered the series with the worst record in the league. Florence's ace, Reed Smith, got the ball today but did not have his best stuff tonight. Smith finished with a season-low five innings pitched allowing three runs on four hits, with three walks and four punchouts. He left the game down 3-1 in the sixth.

Carter Poiry threw two innings in relief allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits. Poiry left with the loss, his first of the season. Darrien Williams shut the Jackals down in the ninth for a clean inning.

The Florence offense once again outhit New Jersey, but still couldn't complete the comeback for the second day in a row. Brian Fuentes was the only player with multiple hits finishing with a 2-for-4 line with a walk.

Down 4-1 in the 7th, Florence scratched away again. With the bases loaded, a past ball and a two-run double from Hank Zeisler tied the game up 4-4. In the eighth, Florence had the bases loaded with nobody out, but Alberti Chavez grounded into a double play which killed the rally.

Florence will try to salvage the series tomorrow when they send Blake Loubier to the mound. The first pitch is again at 6:35 p.m. ET.

