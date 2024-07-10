New England Smashes Franchise-Record 22 Hits in Lopsided Victory

July 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







Brockton, MA.- New England set a franchise record in hits and home runs during their impressive 17-4 victory over Tri-City on Wednesday night at Campanelli Stadium. The Knockouts boasted their record to 17-35 while the ValleyCats dropped to 28-25.

Prior to the game Jerod Edmondson spoke about last night's win and Luis Atiles and John Cristino producing back-to-back homeruns in the first inning. "Obviously anytime when you get a couple of homers early..You get a change in the vibe a little bit. But like I said, they had won nine in a row. None of that matters to me...I like the way that we've been playing good for a few weeks. I think I'm just more happy with the way that we battled through the adversity of the game. We scored two runs and then got shut down for a while, losing again, and then you tie and find a way to win the game. Good teams wins those type of games and that's that we are starting to do."

Atiles spoke about last night's 3 for 3 performance which included a homerun. "Honestly, just sticking with the process and obviously as many times as I get in the lineup...Contributing and making those adjustments to set me to success right there."

New England's starting pitcher Casey Bargo didn't factor into the decision after pitching 1.2 innings. He allowed just one hit and struck out a batter. Heisell Baro earned the win with two innings pitched, giving up one run while walking three and striking out two. Tri-City's Jhon Vargas took the loss after pitching 5.1 innings, allowing 14 hits and 11 earned runs. Vargas also walked a batter and struck out two.

Austin White started off the inning with a solid hit to the opposite field, sending the ball into left field. After that, Atiles struck out swinging, but White managed to steal second base and then advanced to third due to an error by the catcher. Jalen Garcia then hit a fly ball to center field, but unfortunately, the Knockouts were unable to bring White home, leaving him stranded at third base.

In the third inning, Tri-City got off to a strong start. Jaxon Hellmark managed to reach first base due to an error by Atiles. The momentum continued as Javeyan Williams hit a single to center field, allowing both runners to advance to scoring positions on the throw without nobody out. Ryan Cash then delivered a two-run single that gave the ValleyCats a 2-0 lead. Their lead extended to 3-0 when Cash took advantage of a wild pitch with two outs, scoring another run for Tri-City.

In response to Vargas quickly getting the first two outs of the innings, the Knockouts fought back by scoring three runs. Cristino and Garcia both managed to get a base hit. Both runners advanced in scoring position, after a wild pitch and Brady West came through with a clutch opposite-field three-run home run on a 3-2 count towards left field. The ball sailed 312 feet, resulting in a tie game.

After the game coach Edmondson spoke about West's home run. "Obviosuly [a winning] swing by Brady, especially when you are facing a guy like that who has really good stuff. If you let him settle-in and get comfortable it is going to be a long day. So for Brady to pop one out there and tie the game gave us a chance to for some momentum and I think that got us rattled up..."

Cash walked and stole second base with just one out. He then managed to steal third base as well. Later, with two outs in the fifth inning, he took advantage of a passed ball to score a run to give the ValleyCats the lead.

Atiles hit a home run during a back-to-back night, this time hitting a two-run home run over the Knockouts bullpen. The ball sailed 351-feet on a 0-1 pitch, evening the score at four. Soon after, Cristino got on base due to an error by the third baseman. With two outs, Jake Boone doubled to center field, putting two New England runners in scoring position. Victor Castillo then walked, loading the bases. However, the inning concluded when Ramon Jimenez flew out to the first base side on foul territory.

The Knockouts scored six runs on five hits. DiSarcina led off the bottom of the sixth with a double, and White laid down a perfect bunt on the third base side. New England had runners on the corners when Atiles delivered an RBI base hit to left field, bringing the score to 6-4. Cristino got hit by a pitch, and Garcia delivered an RBI base hit. West's sacrifice fly brought home Atiles from third, and Boone hit a three-run home run to left field on a 3-1 count, with a distance of 333 feet, giving New England a comfortable 11-4 lead.

The Knockouts scored three more runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by Garcia's two-run home run on a 1-2 pitch, blasting the ball 412 feet into left-center field to make a ten-run ball game with the score 14-4.

After the game Garcia talked about his seventh home run of the season. "Yeah I knew the pitch before I swung...A slider in the dirt and I knew I was probably going to get another one...Fouled it off and I actually thought I was going to get beat with the fast ball. He hung a slider up and I did some damage with it, and thank god it went out."

The Knockouts added three more runs on the eighth for a 17-4 final.

The Knockouts return to Campanelli Stadium tomorrow, playing their final game of their series with the Tri-City ValleyCats. Tickets for the rest of week can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.