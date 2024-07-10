Boomers Pitch to Win in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - Despite stranding a season high 12 runners on base, nine in scoring position, the Schaumburg Boomers were able to open a three-game series in Joliet with a 2-1 victory.

Chase Dawson put the Boomers in front in the first inning, smacking a solo homer, his third of the year, with two strikes and two outs. Joliet tied the game in the second before Dawson came through with two outs again in the third. The newly minted All-Star singled home Alec Craig with what ended up being the winning run. Both teams created several opportunities but the pitching staffs for both clubs were able to prevent any further damage. The Boomers left the bases loaded in the third and ninth and stranded runners in scoring position in the sixth and seventh.

Jacob Smith earned his first professional win by tossing a second consecutive quality start. Smith worked six innings and allowed just one run on three hits. Cole Stallings, signed on Sunday, made his pro debut by working 1.2 scoreless frames, collecting his first professional strikeout on a pitch clock violation. Mitch White was able to finish out the game for his first professional save, leaving the tying and go-ahead runs on base in both the eighth and ninth.

Schaumburg finished with nine hits. Dawson and Aaron Simmons tallied two apiece. The team also drew five walks with a hit by pitch. Paxton Wallace walked twice.

The Boomers (29-23) will play a doubleheader on Thursday night beginning at 5:35pm with a pair of seven-inning contests. RHP Brendan Knoll (2-4, 5.08) and RHP Jackson Hickert (4-2, 6.17) are scheduled to start the two contests. The team returns home on July 12 for a three-game set at Wintrust Field before the All-Star break. Plenty of fun is slated for the night as it is Star Wars Night featuring postgame fireworks and a special drone show. The team will wear special jerseys that be auctioned to benefit Donate Life Illinois. Tickets for the remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

