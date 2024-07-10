Johnson and Terwilliger Join All-Stars

July 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, will send INF Ed Johnson and RHP Ben Terwilliger to the 2024 Frontier League All-Star Game in Quebec. With these two added to the West Division roster, Florence will send six players to the mid-summer classic.

Johnson and Terwilliger will join the previously selected TJ Reeves, Hank Zeisler, Sergio Gutierrez, and Brian Fuentes on the West Division All-Star roster. Reeves and Zeisler will be in the starting lineup while the other three position players will be reserves and Ben Terwilliger will be in the bullpen.

Both Johnson and Terwilliger played well enough to earn nods during the initial release and have been key members for Florence this season. Johnson has been a swiss-army knife for Florence playing a total of six different positions this season and batting all over the starting lineup. The bat has been hot in the first half of the season for the University of Alabama alum. Johnson is slashing .304/.370/.450 with 28 RBIs, two home runs, and 12 swiped bags. The glove has been amazing as well playing most of his time at second base, but is also a plus defender in the outfield, which he had never played before this season.

Terwilliger has arguably been the most consistent reliever for Florence this season, providing energy and efficiency out of the bullpen. In 17 appearances, Terwilliger has pitched to a 2-2 record with a team-high four saves. Through 22.2 IP, he has a 3.54 ERA allowing nine earned runs while collecting 24 punchouts and holding opponents to just a .202 batting average. The big man at 6'4" is an imposing presence on the mound and has dominated Frontier League hitters with a spectacular 9.53 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Frontier League All-Star game takes place in Quebec with the events starting on July 16th and the actual game being played on July 17th.

