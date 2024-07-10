Dawson Added to Schaumburg Representation at All-Star Game

July 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Frontier League announced additional members of the 2024 All-Star teams and Chase Dawson has been selected as the fifth representative for the Schaumburg Boomers in next week's All-Star events hosted by the Quebec Capitales.

Dawson earned a third consecutive mid-season selection and a fifth career with a pair of postseason awards. The fifth-year member of the Boomers is hitting .305 for the team and owns three homers to go with a team leading 40 RBIs. Dawson has also stolen 26 bases including 19 in a row. The Northwest Indiana native is third in the league in steals, fourth in hits and third in runs scored. Dawson, who set the league's single season record for triples in 2022, owns 12 doubles and three triples this year. The Valparaiso University product leads the team with 21 multi-hit contests this year.

The career leader in nearly every offensive category, Dawson eclipsed the team's career record for appearances on June 7, supplanting current hitting coach Nick Oddo, who played five years for the team. Dawson, who set a single season record with 50 swipes last year, has also overtaken fellow All-Star Alec Craig for the team's all-time lead in stolen bases.

Dawson joins Craig, Tyler Depreta-Johnson, Christian Fedko and Cole Cook as a member of the West Division squad. Depreta-Johnson, Fedko and Craig were all voted as starters.

The Boomers (29-23) are on the road currently but will return home on July 12 for a three-game set at Wintrust Field before the All-Star break. Plenty of fun is slated for the night as it is Star Wars Night featuring postgame fireworks and a special drone show. The team will wear special jerseys that be auctioned to benefit Donate Life Illinois. Tickets for the remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.