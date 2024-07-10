Christian James, Pitching Coach Alex Boshers Added to be West All Stars

July 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things travel party to Québec City next week will include two more representatives as pitching coach Alex Boshers will be a part of the West Division team's coaching staff and right hander Christian James will be a part of the roster as they have been announced as additions to the festivities in Québec at Stade Canac.

James is in the midst of a great season in Washington. He has an earned run average of just 1.05, as he's allowed only three runs in 25.2 innings of work this season on eight hits. He's walked seven and fanned 30 in 14 appearances (one start). He's also got two saves, both of the multi-inning variety. Since returning from the inactive list where he was at the beginning of the season, the righty has been nothing short of electric in his third season with the club.

The Florida native had a 5.37 ERA and a 3-1 record in 42 appearances in 2022 for the club, whiffing 50 to 15 walks in 52 innings, before changing arm slots midseason last year on his way to a 2.24 ERA in 45 games (one start) in 2023. Last year, he punched out 65, walked 28 and logged 52.1 innings.

This is James' first Frontier League All-Star selection.

Boshers will coach in his second All-Star game, as he was a part of the West's staff in 2022 in the game played in Washington. The 2021 Frontier League Coach of the Year has led the Wild Things pitching staff to top three marks in hits allowed, runs (first), earned runs, fewest walks allowed (first) and ERA this season. Announced yesterday, Boshers will be joined by West Division manager Jared Lemieux (Lake Erie) and hitting coach Craig Massey (Florence) to oversee the West Division All Stars.

James makes five Wild Things' players selected to the game joining fellow pitchers Gyeongju Kim (unable to participate due to visa status), Kobe Foster and Zach Kirby as well as outfielder Caleb McNeely.

The All-Star Game will be available to stream on FloBaseball for free with French and English broadcasts available for fans on the normally subscription required platform. The festivities in Québec start Tuesday with the Home Run Derby and the game goes down Wednesday evening, one week from today.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.