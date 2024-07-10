Zach Smith Added to All-Star Roster

July 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Frontier League announced Wednesday that RHP Zach Smith has been named to the 2024 West Division All-Star team as one of the manager's additions.

"Zach has continued to find ways to enhance his game," Otters field manager Andy McCauley said. "We are glad to see him get this recognition and can't wait to see him represent Evansville next week in Quebec."

Smith was named the Frontier League's Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 18-23 following the best start from an Evansville pitcher this year. He threw nine shutout innings in a 14-strikeout complete game on June 23 against the Windy City ThunderBolts. He only faced 33 batters and allowed no walks.

The righty has thrown for a 3.41 ERA in 11 starts this year. Smith has struck out 71 batters in just 66.0 innings of work.

Smith and the Otters continue a three-game set in Washington tonight against the Wild Things. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.