Bolts Drop Both Ends of Doubleheader

July 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped both ends of a doubleheader to the Gateway Grizzlies at Ozinga Field on Wednesday as their losing streak reached eight games. Playing a pair of seven-inning games after Tuesday was postponed, the ThunderBolts could not find a way to break through against the Grizzlies, falling by scores of 3-0 and 5-2.

Game one featured a pitching duel as the game remained scoreless going into the final frame. ThunderBolts starter and all-star Buddie Pindel (5-4) pitched into the seventh inning before the Grizzlies (30-22) chased him with back-to-back singles. The Grizzlies then broke up the shutout when Kevin Krause hit a two-run single off of Tyler LaPorte. Another run on a sacrifice fly would prove to be more than enough as Windy City hitters could not do anything against Gateway starter Deylen Miley (5-3), who picked up the win after tossing six shutout innings while allowing three hits and striking out twelve. Matt Hickey picked up the save with a scoreless seventh.

In Game two, the Grizzlies struck early with a run in each of the first two frames off of John Mikolaicyk before Brennen Dorighi evened things up with an opposite field two-run homer in the bottom of the second. Mikolaicyk then settled in and did not allow another run as he went five innings and ended with a no-decision. Bryce Hellgeth (0-1) took the loss after allowing a pair of runs in the sixth inning. The ThunderBolts (20-34) once again could not solve the starter of the Grizzlies as Tyler Cornett (4-1) struck out ten in 5.1 innings while allowing just three hits to pick up the win. Leoni De La Cruz earned the save as Windy City left the tying run at the plate in the seventh.

The two teams wrap up the three game series on Thursday with Will Armbruester (2-5) projected to pitch for the ThunderBolts against Collin Sullivan (5-3) of the Grizzlies. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 CDT on a White Castle Wrestling Thursday at Ozinga Field. The game will be followed by an EGO Pro Wrestling show and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.